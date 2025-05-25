Struggles of New Cubs Relievers Creates Massive Problem in Bullpen
It has been a great start to the season for the Chicago Cubs, but there are some looming concerns for the team.
Despite being in first place in the NL Central and 10 games over .500, the Cubs have some noticeable issues on their team.
The starting rotation has been hit hard by injuries of late with their top two pitchers currently out. While Shota Imanaga will be back this summer, Justin Steele has been lost for the year.
This unit will need help before the trade deadline if Chicago wants to be a true contender.
Furthermore, while the rotation has issues, so does the bullpen. This winter, the Cubs tried to make a couple of additions to help strengthen the unit, but the results haven’t been great. Their big splash acquisition Ryan Pressly hasn’t performed well and that move hasn’t worked out well so far.
The veteran right-hander was brought in to be the closer for the team, but that role is very fluid as of now.
With the struggles of Pressly, Chicago will likely need to make a move to help this unit as well.
Should the Cubs Acquire High Leverage Relief Help?
Due to the struggles of their 36-year-old relief pitcher, help in the bullpen is once again a need for the team. With the season nearly two months completed, Pressly has totaled a 5.40 ERA, four saves, and a negative WAR.
This certainly isn’t what the team envisioned when they traded for him, and there hasn’t been much indication that he will be turning things around.
In May, the numbers haven’t improved for the former All-Star. He has totaled an 11.37 ERA and hasn’t recorded a save.
Considering the bullpen wasn’t an area of strength to begin with, the struggles of Pressly have only made things look worse.
Chicago is a team that has the potential to be excellent and accomplish quite a lot this campaign. They have arguably the best and most well-rounded offense in baseball and have the ability to overpower opposing teams.
However, when it comes to baseball in October, the Cubs will need to be a complete team, which they aren’t right now. The starting rotation needs help in the front end, and the bullpen needs at least another arm, and potentially more.
Overall, despite a great record, there is still a lot to improve for Chicago. Hopefully, Pressly can regain his form, and be a solid contributor going forward. If not, changes will have to be made.