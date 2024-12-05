Texas Rangers Showing Trade Interest in Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger
The Chicago Cubs have been very busy making smaller moves so far during the MLB offseason. However, fans are beginning to wonder when they will start taking bigger swings.
Over the last few offseasons, the Cubs have been comfortable avoiding the big move. That is part of the reason that they have been unable to win at a high level.
After missing out on the playoffs in 2024, Chicago needs to get aggressive if they want to get back to being a contender. They could look to make a splash signing in free agency or they could explore the trade market.
Cody Bellinger is a name that has come up quite often in the MLB rumor mill. It sounds like he's available for trade if the right deal is offered.
A new team might be emerging as a potential destination.
According to a report from Jacob Zanolla of Ivy League Cubs, the Texas Rangers have started showing interest in a trade for the Cubs' star outfielder and first baseman.
On the outside looking in, the Rangers make a ton of sense as a potential trade suitor. They too have been wanting to get back into contention. Just like Chicago, Texas will need to make a big move or two in order to make that happen.
Acquiring Bellinger would be a big step in the right direction for the Rangers.
While he had a down season in 2024 with the Cubs, Bellinger has a highly impactful bat. Even with the down season that he had, he was still a difference maker for Chicago.
During the 2024 MLB season, Bellinger ended up playing in 130 games. He hit 18 home runs to go along with 78 RBI and slashed .266/.325/.426.
Those numbers were down from his 2023 campaign where he hit 26 home runs, drove in 97 RBI, and slashed .307/.356/.525.
At 29 years old, Bellinger should be in for a bounce-back season in 2025. If he can get back to where he was in 2023, the Texas lineup would take a huge leap forward by acquiring him.
In order to trade for Bellinger, the Rangers would have to give up quite a bit of value. The Cubs are not going to sell super low on Bellinger.
One name that Zanolla mentioned as a possible centerpiece in a potential trade package for Bellinger was catcher Jonah Heim. He would be an excellent pickup for Chicago.
All of that being said, Bellinger is a name to keep a very close eye on. It seems very possible that he could be on the move this offseason.
Texas is now a team emerging as a potential suitor.