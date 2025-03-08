Chicago Cubs’ Top Prospects Are Ready To Shine in MLB Spring Breakout
MLB Spring Breakout is set to return for a second edition from March 13-16, highlighting the future of baseball during spring training at Grapefruit and Cactus League stadiums.
This four-day event will feature 16 exhibition games between teams made up of top prospects from each MLB organization.
The Chicago Cubs will participate this season after the inaugural exhibition last year was rained out. The Cubs are scheduled to play two games: first, they will travel to Camelback Ranch to face the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 13 at 8:05 p.m. CT, followed by a home game against the Los Angeles Angels on March 15 at 8:05 p.m. CT at Sloan Park.
Each team roster is based on MLB Pipeline's Top 30 Prospects lists, meaning players with rookie eligibility for the 2025 season, primarily from Chicago’s Top 30, are eligible for the Spring Breakout roster.
While this is happening, the Cubs Major League team will be in Japan preparing to play the Dodgers on March 18-19. Since Chicago is scheduled to play two games, they can alter the roster for the second game. The players mentioned are on a 20-player list for the March 13 game.
The players that are ranked in MLB’s top 100 that are tentatively scheduled to appear -- righty Cade Horton (#51), catcher Moises Ballesteros (#68) and infielder James Triantos (#72).
The other position players that are rated in the Cubs’ Top 30: middle infielder Cristian Hernandez (#11), first baseman Jonathon Long (#13), shortstop Ronny Cruz (#14), corner infielder Cole Mathis (#15), infielder Angel Cepeda (#17), second baseman Pedro Ramirez (#18), third baseman Yahil Melendez (#24), outfielder Christian Franklin (#25) and shortstop Ty Southisene (#28).
Horton is a likely pitching candidate to get the ball for the start. The rest of the pitching staff are rated in the Cubs’ Top 30: righty Jaxon Wiggins (#10) and lefty Drew Gray (#26).
The players that are also ranked in MLB’s Top 100 Prospects but are not on the listed: Third baseman Matt Shaw (#19), the organizations’ top ranked prospect is currently winning the starting job at third base and will be in Japan with the big club. Joining him, is outfielder Kevin Alcántara (#89), is also in big league camp.
Outfielder Owen Caissie (#53) is rehabbing a left groin strain this spring.