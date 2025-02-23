Chicago Cubs Top Prospects To Watch in Spring Training at Each Position
Spring Training has arrived for the Chicago Cubs, and there are plenty of players to keep an eye on during this preseason ramp up period as the organization gets ready to shape their roster.
With tons of talented prospects in the pipeline who also got invited to Major League camp, fans will not only see the present, but also get a glimpse into the future of what this Cubs team might look like.
Some of these players will see limited playing time, so it's important to keep an eye on the rosters for each game.
Below are the top prospects at each position who have been extended non-roster invitations and could get some game action this spring.
Moises Ballesteros, Catcher
The 22-year-old catcher had a slash line of .281/.341/.454 in 68 games at Triple-A Iowa. He is known for his hitting skills, making excellent contact and showcasing power at the plate. However, he has difficulties on defense, particularly with framing, blocking, and throwing out base runners, as he has only caught 13% of attempted steals.
Jonathon Long, First Base
Long was selected in the ninth round out of Long Beach State. He gained attention with his performance at Double-A Tennessee, where he played 46 games and recorded a batting average of .340 with an on-base percentage of .455 and a slugging percentage of .528, hitting seven home runs in the process. His upward swing path is promising for developing power, and he maintains a low chase rate on breaking pitches. He is expected to start the upcoming season at Triple-A Iowa.
James Triantos, Second Base
Triantos was a second-round draft pick in 2021 as a two-way player. His breakout came last season in 89 games, with Tennessee with a slash line of .300/.345/.437. He has a linear bat path leading to more line drives than power. He is a good defender and a good base stealer. He is likely to start in Iowa but will likely appear with the Cubs.
Matt Shaw, Third Base
Shaw is the top-ranked prospect in the Cubs' system, having been selected 13th overall in 2023 from the University of Maryland. Despite his size, he offers a valuable combination of power and speed. He consistently makes solid contact and demonstrates the ability to hit for power to all fields. As spring training approaches, he is projected to start at third base.
Owen Caissie, Outfield
Caissie was selected 45th overall by the San Diego Padres in 2020. He was a major part of the Yu Darvish trade later that year. He is a very toolsy player, but his calling card is his power. His contact rate has risen, but he struggles with breaking pitches. He is a good athletic outfielder that should make his debut with the Cubs sometime in 2025.
Kevin Alcantara, Outfield
Alcantara was signed by the New York Yankees in 2019 and joined the Chicago Cubs in 2021 as part of the Anthony Rizzo trade. He is a player with impressive physical tools, but he needs to improve his contact and chase rates. Alcantara possesses significant power, good speed, and an above-average arm, making him a strong candidate for center field. He made his Cubs debut last September, playing right field alongside Pete Crow-Armstrong in center field.
Cade Horton, Pitcher
Horton is the Cubs' top-ranked pitching prospect, having been selected seventh overall in the 2022 draft out of Oklahoma. Unfortunately, a right lat injury derailed his progress in 2024. His four-seam fastball typically sits 95-96 mph and is complemented by a plus slider. If he can successfully develop his changeup, he may have the opportunity to make some starts with the Cubs in 2025. Ultimately, Horton’s health will be the key factor in his development.