Two Chicago Cubs Young Stars Named to MLB All-Rookie First Team
The Chicago Cubs did not qualify for the postseason in 2024 now for the fourth season in a row, and while fans may be disappointed with the results, there is reason for optimism that the team will be turning around their luck in the near future.
That optimism is led by the young core, two of which have been named to the MLB Pipeline 2024 All-Rookie First Team for their efforts this season in what was their first year in the big leagues. The first one comes as no surprise whatsoever in Chicago's first baseman Michael Busch. The Cubs acquired Busch prior to the 2024 season from the Dodgers with no position open for him in Los Angeles and he lived up to the billing in his first full season.
Appearing in 152 games, Busch hit .248 while finishing tied for second on the team and tied for third among all rookies with 21 home runs. He knocked in 65 RBIs with an OPS of .775 in what hopefully just the beginning of a long and productive career in Chicago.
The second member of the first-team was the team's surprising ace, 31-year-old Shota Imanaga. Last offseason, the team signed Imanaga to a four-year deal and he was phenomenal in 2024. Posting a 15-3 record, Imanaga put up a scorching 2.91 ERA in 29 starts with 174 strikeouts. Both Busch and Imanaga would likely have a decent shot at the National League Rookie of the Year were it not for the breakout of Pirates ace Paul Skenes.
Chicago also had a player land on the Second Team in outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. While his batting numbers did not do quite enough to vault him into First Team category, Crow-Armstrong was absolutely sensational in the field and showed some promise at the plate that he can continue to develop into a solid offensive piece. He also stole 27 bases and was a real difference maker in that area.
The Cubs undeniably have one of the best young cores in all of baseball on top of one of the best farm systems in league. As they try to right the ship and become a World Series contender once again, their youth will be a huge part of that.