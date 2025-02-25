WATCH: Chicago Cubs Heavy Hitter Knocks One Out, Brings Three Home
The Chicago Cubs padded their sixth-inning lead in Monday's game against the San Diego Padres after Michael Busch launched a three-run homer.
The Cubs' first baseman had been going towards right field all afternoon with little success until he managed to muscle out his sixth-inning homer. A right-center hit from Busch brought three runners home for Chicago, bringing the score to 7-2 in the top of the sixth.
Early on in the spring training campaign, Busch has proven his versatility on both offense and defense. He returns to first base in this new year with the Cubs and has put the focus on supporting the infield during fast-paced gameplay.
Busch will be starting his second year with the Cubs and seems to be fitting in well in their spring training lineup.
In his 2024 Chicago debut, Busch slashed for .248/.335/.440 and hit 21 home runs on 123 hits. He worked his way up to the 1B position throughout the season and recorded a fielding percentage of .996 once he was settled in. Busch also totaled 940 putouts during the 2024 campaign.
His work on first base will be invaluable to the Cubs, providing much-needed stability in the infield.
At the end of the 2024 season, Chicago finished No. 3 in the NL Central. With revisions and spring training practice, the Cubs will be looking to elevate their game past the mid-conference ranking they achieved in the past.
Busch is just one piece of the infield and was joined on Monday by shortstop Nico Hoerner, second baseman Vidal Brujan and third baseman Gage Workman.
Chicago will face off against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Feb. 25 for more spring baseball.