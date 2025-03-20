Watch: Chicago Cubs Rookie Sensation Makes Incredible Diving Play at Third
The Chicago Cubs took on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second of a two-game set against the in Tokyo on Wednesday.
Though the Cubs wound up in the loss column again and fell to 0-2 on the season, there were some bright spots throughout both days, more of them on Wednesday in the 6-3 defeat.
After a rough big league debut on Tuesday both at the plate and in the field, top prospect Matt Shaw did some really nice things on both sides of the ball in game two.
A couple of innings after recording his first big league hit, Shaw flashed the leather at third base and made an incredible diving play to end the top of the seventh inning with two runners on base:
After the team flirted throughout the offseason with the possibility of bringing in Gold Glover Alex Bregman at the hot corner, the question many asked was whether Shaw was ready to be a big league third baseman.
While he has already and will continue to experience growing pains, he also is starting to show what kind of fielder he can be once he gets his legs under him and gets comfortable with the rigors of one of the most difficult positions on the field.
The next time Shaw will be seen in a Major League game at third is likely going to be for domestic Opening Day on March 27 in a road series against the Arizona Diamondbacks where the Cubs will try to bounce back from the tough start.