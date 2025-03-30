Watch: Cubs Superstar Mashes First Home Run of Season to Deep Center Field
The Chicago Cubs are trying to leave the desert with a 3-1 series victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks after winning the first game on Thursday and third game on Saturday.
One of their most productive players both at the plate and in the field so far this season is doing everything he can to make that happen, a trend which would continue into Sunday afternoon.
In the top of the second inning, Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson took Diamondbacks starter Eduardo Rodríguez deep, absolutely mashing his first home run of the season to deep left field and putting Chicago up 1-0 early:
Swanson's home run is good for his fourth hit of the season and his second RBI.
While he has done a nice job at the plate, it's the field in which he has made the greatest impact so far and the end of the game on Saturday night was perhaps the best example yet.
On the verge of new closer Ryan Pressly blowing the save after entering the bottom of the ninth with a 4-1 lead, Swanson made a heads up play in which he chased down the runner who had rounded third and tagged him out to end the game rather than throwing the ball to first and giving the runner a chance to score:
Swanson's home run numbers have been slightly down since joining the Cubs with 16 in 2024 and 22 in 2023 after hitting 52 over the previous two seasons with the Atlanta Braves.
Him getting his power back would go a long way towards creating more runs for a Chicago offense which will need all it can get.