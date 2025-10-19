Why Cubs' Shota Imanaga Contract Decision Should Be No-Brainer
While the Chicago Cubs' front office has several important decisions they need to make regarding bolstering their pitching staff this offseason, the most complex one by far is what to do with Shota Imanaga.
The 32-year-old pitcher produced a respectable 2025 season, posting a 9-8 record with a 3.72 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 144.2 innings pitched. Unfortunately, Imanaga's struggles in the postseason (he had an 8.10 ERA from two appearances, one against the San Diego Padres and one against the Milwaukee Brewers, neither of which went well) is what Cubs fans will have in their mind when reflecting on his 2025 campaign.
But the bottom line is that while Imanaga couldn't replicate his fantastic 2024 season (15-3 with a 2.94 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 173.1 innings pitched), Chicago still has to be content with what they got from him this year.
Now to Imanaga's complicated contract situation. The Cubs must decide whether they want to pick up the remaining three years and $57.75 million on his contract. If they don't, then Imanaga can choose between taking a $15.25 million player option for next season or declining that in favor of signing a one-year qualifying offer, which will be somewhere around $22 million.
Why Cubs (Should) Face Easy Shota Imanaga Decision
While it seems like Imanaga will be back with Chicago in 2026 regardless, MLB.com's Jordan Bastian asserted that Chicago deciding to pick up the three-year, $57.5 million option should be a no-brainer in an October 18 article, and the reasons why are clear.
Quality starting pitching is at an absolute premium in MLB right now. Not only that, but the alarming amount of injuries pitchers face in the modern game also makes having rotation depth paramount.
Even if Imanaga performs closer to his 2025 campaign for the next three years as opposed to how he did in 2024, but can stay healthy enough to throw, say, 400 innings over the next three seasons, that $57.5 million will seem like a bargain.
And if Imanaga can return to his 2024 form, then the Cubs will have a Cy Young contender at the top of their pitching staff, which will also (hopefully) have Cade Horton, Justin Steele, and Matthew Boyd at some point early on. Not to mention whoever they might try and pursue in free agency.
The Cubs need to not overthink this one and pick up Imanaga's option. Because it's easy to see a scenario where they would regret if they decide against doing so for whatever reason.
