Cubs Get Another Tatsuya Imai Boost After Latest Yankees Insider Report

The Chicago Cubs entered the offseason expected to focus more so than anything else on pitching, and that is the approach they have taken thus far.

Signing multiple Texas Rangers relievers, retaining Shota Imanaga on the qualifying offer and keeping Caleb Thielbar has this staff in a solid spot, but they are looking for more and ideally, to sign another top of the rotation starter.

That's where this year's Japanese free agent sensation Tatsuya Imai comes in, and Chicago has been connected to him heavily all winter long. The other team most frequently mentioned alongside the Cubs, though, has been the New York Yankees, who make a ton of sense for their own reasons.

According to the way the reports have been trickling out of New York, though, Chicago might have a much better chance of landing the services of Imai than their East Coast foe.

Yankees Reportedly Not Showing Much Interest in Imai

According to a report from one of New York's most in the know insiders — Jack Curry of the YES Network — not only are the Yankees not expected to sign Imai, but the connection between the two sides "does not exist."

Despite Imai being repeatedly linked to the Bronx, it does not sound like New York is willing to go out on the limb it would take to land the 27-year-old. Curry's report comes on the heels of Yankees manager Aaron Boone just last week pouring cold water on the possibility.

Boone told New York media that not only had the Yankees not met with Imai to this point, but he was also unsure if they would at all. This bodes excellently for a Cubs team that needs as few teams as possible involved in order to lure the right-hander to Chicago at a reasonable price.

Cubs Are Perfect Fit to Sign Imai

Over the last three seasons, Imai has transformed from a high-ceiling young arm into a potential future MLB superstar, improving his command while maintaining his swing-and-miss capabilities.

Imai is coming off a season in Japan in which he had a 1.92 ERA and 0.892 WHIP with 178 strikeouts in 163.2 innings while walking just 45. In 2022, he was walking 4.8 batters per nine, but this year that total is all the way down to just 2.5 as he prepares to come to America.

Needless to say, Chicago has as strong of a pipeline from Japan as any team in baseball, and Imai would have the chance to join up with Imanaga, as well as Seiya Suzuki, should he come pitch in the Windy City.

Teams could always come out of nowhere here, but if the Yankees are truly out, like Curry seems to believe, this should absolutely be the Cubs' sweepstakes to lose. Time will tell if they can actually get it done, but it seems Chicago has a great chance to make what would be their most exciting free agent signing in years.

