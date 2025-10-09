Why The Cubs Reuniting With Cody Bellinger In Free Agency Makes Sense
One of the most head-scratching moves of last MLB offseason was when the Chicago Cubs decided to trade Cody Bellinger (and cash considerations) to the New York Yankees in exchange for Cody Poteet.
Chicago trading Bellinger made some sense, given that they had just traded for Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros and needed to offload some salary and make room for Tucker in the outfield.
However, the fact that the Cubs front office didn't get something better in return than Poteet, who was eventually traded to the Baltimore Orioles and only threw 2.2 MLB innings in 2025, was confusing for many fans.
But that Bellinger trade is now in the rearview mirror, and Chicago now finds itself facing Tucker likely departing in free agency once this season ends. Given how important Tucker's offensive production was to Chicago advancing to the NLDS (and potentially further, depending on how their October 9 Game 4 showdown against the Milwaukee Brewers goes), they're going to need to find a way to replace his bat in the lineup.
And there may be no better option in that regard than bringing Bellinger (who hit .272 with an .814 OPS, 29 home runs. 98 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases in his 2025 season with the Yankees) back to Wrigley Field.
Why Bellinger Making a Cubs Reunion Might Make Sense For Both Sides
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter listed the Cubs as Bellinger's 8th-most likely destination in free agency this offseason in an October 9 article. And in explaining why, Reuter noted that there was no bad blood between Bellinger and Chicago.
However, once Tucker leaves, he won't be on the Cubs' payroll and won't take up a spot in the outfield, which could open the door for Bellinger to come back.
Although it's worth noting that Bellinger could be hesitant to return to a team that traded him one year prior. Not to mention that they clearly saw Tucker as the superior player, given that they decided to trade for him and then offload Bellinger shortly after.
But if Bellinger doesn't harbor any ill will towards the Cubs front office, perhaps he'll be open to making his return to the franchise. He signed with Chicago before the 2024 season, and the team is arguably in a better place now than they were back then.
What's for sure is that if both Tucker and Bellinger end up signing elsewhere, Chicago will need to seek some more offense this offseason.
