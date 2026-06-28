It took five games to get there, but the Chicago Cubs (45-38) have finally beaten the Milwaukee Brewers (50-30) in 2026.

After the Brewers swept the Cubs at Wrigley Field in May, the Cubs certainly wanted to avoid it happening again. A series-opening loss Friday night made that job a bit harder. Thankfully, they got it done on Saturday evening, beating Milwaukee 8-2 behind a commendable effort in all facets of the game.

David Peterson won his debut start in Cubbie blue, the Cubs' offense plated eight on nine hits, and the bullpen tossed 3.1 scoreless innings to even the series.

Here's what we learned from a big Cubs win!

Welcome to Wisconsin

Jun 27, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher David Peterson (19) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Peterson has had a wild week.

Just after the Cubs swept the New York Mets in a doubleheader on Wednesday night, Peterson, a Met at the time the second game ended, became a Cub before he woke up the next morning.

New York traded the left-hander to Chicago in exchange for minor leaguer Cole Mathis, the Cubs' No. 13 prospect.

The Cubs then threw Peterson right into the fire on Saturday, giving him his first start with the club on the road against a high-flying division rival.

David Peterson's first pitch as a Cub



Jackson Chourio HRpic.twitter.com/a7WXq47DWS — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) June 27, 2026

Peterson felt that pressure right away when Brewers leadoff man Jackson Chourio sent his very first offering over the center-field wall.

The left-hander could have lost it all right then and there. He had a 7.71 ERA in 8 starts with the Mets this season.

Instead, he put his head down and let the ball do the work for him. He followed up the home run with three consecutive scoreless innings. The Brewers didn't truly threaten again until the 5th, when Blake Perkins' leadoff double became a game-tying, RBI single for Sal Frelick.

The Cubs got the lead back the following inning, and Peterson came back out to set two more down before making way for the bullpen.

His day finished after 5.2 innings — his deepest outing of 2026 — allowing two earned runs on five hits and striking out a pair. Eight of the outs he recorded came via groundout, and he also did not walk a single batter.

A solid Cubs debut for David Peterson 👏 pic.twitter.com/NWhGTYo8ND — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 28, 2026

The Cubs didn't bring in Peterson to be an ace. They needed a guy who could eat innings and limit damage while they chip away at their growing injured list. That's what Peterson did in Milwaukee, and the Cubs will take it any day of the week.

Suzuki Swats

Jun 27, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Seiya Suzuki celebrates a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers with in the dug out in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Seiya Suzuki got the Cubs' slugfest going on Saturday just as he (tried) to do it on Friday: An opposite-field dinger off of one of Milwaukee's near-unhittable pitchers.

Friday's was impressive — he took budding superstar Jacob Misiorowski deep to break a scoreless tie in the 5th. Misiorowski had not allowed a home run since April 14 before that. It was also Suzuki's second career home run off of The Miz, making him the only player in MLB to hold that record.

On Saturday, Suzuki gave the Cubs the lead in the 4th with a 2-run blast off of breakout lefty Kyle Harrison.

for the lead because why not? pic.twitter.com/1o6nbS99s4 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 27, 2026

His 12th of the season was also the 99th of his MLB career, and he has a very good chance to reach the No. 100 mark this weekend. Suzuki loves hitting in Milwaukee — his home run Saturday was his 10th all-time against the Brewers and sixth at American Family Field. He's only hit more against the Cincinnati Reds (11), and Milwaukee is now tied with PNC Park in Pittsburgh for the most home runs he's hit at an away ballpark.

Ian Happ's Milestone

Jun 27, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) round the bases after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

After Suzuki, the Cubs' home run leader Ian Happ joined the party, too.

It was his 381-foot, three-run shot in the 6th that broke the game wide open for the Cubs, following Nico Hoerner's RBI single to give them the lead.

Happ's 17th long ball of the season left his bat at a scorching 106.4 mph and made a beeline for the right-field corner.

That blast was the 190th of Happ's career, tying him with Cubs Hall-of-Famer Hack Wilson for the 11th-most home runs in franchise history.

And with that, Ian Happ is now tied with Hack Wilson for 11th all-time in home runs in Cubs franchise history. pic.twitter.com/VuTnl13FuI — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 28, 2026

Happ also recorded his 598th RBI in the game and is now five RBI away from surpassing Kiki Cuyler for the 22nd-most career RBI in Cubs history.

Coming Up Next

The series finale is set for 1:10 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Ryan Rolison (5-1, 1.82 ERA) will open the game for the Cubs. Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 3.00 ERA) will take the mound for the Brewers.

Following Sunday's game, the Cubs will head back to Wrigley Field to begin a series with the San Diego Padres on Monday at 7:05 p.m.

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