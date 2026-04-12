3 Takeaways From Cubs’ Latest Series With Team Dead Last in NL Central

Going into the '26 season, the consensus was that the Chicago Cubs would easily be a 90+ win team and run the division. On paper, this roster looked capable of dismantling the reigning world champs, but that has been far from the case so far.

At this point, the Cubs sit last in the NL Central after dropping their most recent series to the Pirates, who sit atop the division. Unfortunately, the team is bleeding in more ways than one, and this series was the perfect example.

Looking at the 2-1 series loss, it's easy to point out key issues in the series, some negative, but one starter gave a much needed highlight reel.

Shota Imanaga looked like '24 Imanaga

Shota Imanaga | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

There is nothing more that Jed Hoyer or Craig Counsell could have asked of Shota Imanaga, who turned things around and looked stellar in his start of the series.

Imanaga took the mound in the opener and threw six full innings, and not only did he hold the Padres scoreless, but didn't allow a single hit while retiring nine batters. As a result, he is now posting the best stat line on the team with a .281 ERA, and a .0.81 WHIP while holding opponents to a .161 batting average.

Key stars struggling on offense

Dansby Swanson | David Richard-Imagn Images

Right now, it's almost hard to watch Chicago at the plate, specifically those who should be leading this team to victories, as too many players are making their jobs look nearly impossible.

Dansby Swanson: .163/.311/.306, striking out 35% of the time

Pete Crow-Armstrong: .203/.242/.271, 19 strikeouts in 15 games

Ian Happ: .192/.300/.462, 20 strikeouts in 13 games

Michael Busch: .135/.233/.173

Alex Bregman: .213/.290/.328

At this point, Nico Hoerner is carrying the batting order, with him and Carson Kelly the lone players with an average over .300. The team was shut out in the first game, and this lineup full of Silver Sluggers should never be shut out.

Taillon not stepping up for rotation

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Wrigley Field. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The starting rotation took a bullet this week as last year's sensation, Cade Horton, is down for the season, which means if the Cubs are going to be competitive, then everyone needs to step up. Taillon had 26 earned runs in his five starts during spring training, so there was already plenty of worry going into '26, but he isn't exactly calming anyone's nerves.

In the finale against the Pirates, Taillon took the mound and only three pitches in, Oneil Cruz hit a gnarly 422-foot bomb to take a very early lead in the game.

The following inning went worse, as a single, a walk, and a hit batter quickly loaded the bases. The Cubs found themselves down 5-0 and hadn't even hit in the second yet. He has become a liability, and it might be time for the Cubs to start considering their options if they want to become a real threat this postseason.

Despite Taillon's brutal start, the Cubs won the finale 7-6 to keep Chicago from being swept, but the team can't always count on that.