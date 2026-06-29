What a finish! The Chicago Cubs (46-38) pull off two wins in a row vs the first-place Milwaukee Brewers (50-31), capping it off with a 4-3 win Sunday in extra innings!

Whew. That was stressful, but in a fun way!

On a day where the Cubs were sending an opener in Ryan Rolison to face Brandon Woodruff, they managed to score 4 runs on just 4 hits total and held on for dear life in the bottom of the 10th during the Brewers' comeback attempt.

Don't look now, but the Cubs have won 8 of their last 10 games and sit just 5.5 games back of the Brewers for first place in the NL Central. Let's go over three things that stood out from this late-inning winner!

Help us, Seiya Suzuki – you're our only hope!

Jun 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Seiya Suzuki (27) hits a two RBI single during the tenth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

There's been a ton of talk about Pete Crow-Armstrong's June, and rightfully so. He's approaching Sammy Sosa-level production this month, but Seiya Suzuki has had himself an excellent month, as well. With a .971 OPS and 16 RBI before Sunday's finale, Suzuki has been as important as anyone during the Cubs resurgence.

It came as no surprise that Suzuki got the only hit in the 10th inning for the Cubs, coming through with a two-out two-run single to give them a 4-1 lead.

Seiya Suzuki comes through in extras! pic.twitter.com/mR55l8k89K — MLB (@MLB) June 28, 2026

It was just the Cubs 4th hit of the game and their first hit of the game with RISP, going 1-10 on the day. The Cubs cashed in on their best scoring chance of the game, and additional insurance runs became key as the Brewers would make a late push in the 10th.

One win, many arms

Jun 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Jordan Wicks (36) throws a pitch during the tenth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Cubs used 7 pitchers today, starting with Ryan Rolison, who went two innings and allowed a solo homer to Gary Sanchez in the 2nd. Bryse Wilson would get the bulk of the work, going 4.1 innings of scoreless baseball.

Then Caleb Thielbar would throw an inning, Tyler Ferguson and Jacob Webb would combine for an inning, Ethan Robert would enter the 10th inning, giving up two hits and an earned run, before Jordan Wicks came in and picked up his first save of the season. I know, shocker!

Through 10 innings of work, the Cubs pitcher scattered 10 hits and 4 walks across them and only allowed 2 earned runs while striking out 12 batters this evening. A huge pick-me-up from the Cubs arms today as they continue to navigate their continued onslaught of pitching injuries.

Back to Wrigley ...

Jun 24, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Cubs start a 3-game set with the Padres Monday evening. Overall, they're back home for a 6-game home series during the 4th of July. The Padres (43-39) are coming off a series loss to their division rival Dodgers, and are now a game behind the Cardinals for the final NL Wild Card spot.

Shota Imanaga is the expected starter for the Cubs. Despite giving up 3 home runs in his last start with the Mets, the vet managed to limit the damage enough to get the win. The lefty has a 4.40 ERA on the season and hasn't faced the Padres at Wrigley Field since April of last season, going 7 innings in a win.

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