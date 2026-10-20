3 Young Cubs Players Who Could Land in a Trade This Offseason

Let's be honest, the Chicago Cubs don't have a ton of moving parts to include in trades this offseason. Most of their core is locked up for the next few years, aside from a couple of potential openings in the outfield. Regardless, pitching will be the main focus.

Add an already depleted farm system, and the Cubs just don't have the kind of major assets to include in big, jaw-dropping moves. Nevertheless, this is a team that will clearly need to shake it up after a frustrating end to 2026. With that in mind, do not be surprised if the following three players find themselves in trade rumors over the next handful of months.

1. Jordan Wicks

May 31, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jordan Wicks (36) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, former first-round pick Jordan Wicks has not worked out. He was expected to be a major part of the organization moving forward and flashed potential at times. However, things simply haven't come together.

The Cubs desperately needed to develop pitching, and he showed elite ability. Injuries became a major concern and kept him from making an impact. Last season, Wicks played in only four games, went 0-2, and posted a 10.45 ERA. With these injuries being a factor, as well as struggles when he does play, the Cubs might look to trade him away and put an end to the saga. If the Cubs do move on, it would be another unsuccessful first-round pick for Vice President of Scouting, Dan Kantrovitz.

2. James Triantos

Jul 25, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman James Triantos (5) hits a single in his inaugural at bat of his major league debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Triantos has been in the Cubs' farm system for a while now. So when he finally made his debut last season, there was excitement in the air. He even had a stellar outing and got a hit in his first game. He has all the makings of being a versatile player who can help day-to-day.

However, given the Cubs' predicament, he has no room on the current roster. The Cubs have their core infield locked up for the next several years. Do they see him as utility/ role player, or can he be relied upon in the outfield? Two corner outfield spots are up for grabs, unless Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki are resigned. Triantos has at least some outfield experience.

Being only 23 years old, the Cubs may be better off searching for a trade, as there is bound to be a team or two that can provide him with more consistent playing time. It’s up to the Cubs, but Triantos might be considered one of the better trade candidates for them this winter.

3. Jaxon Wiggins

Knoxville Smokies pitcher Jaxon Wiggins (41) pitches during a minor league baseball game between the Knoxville Smokies and Chattanooga Lookouts at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on June 3, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Before the Cubs drafted Cade Townsend, Jaxon Wiggins was viewed as the top pitching prospect in the farm system. Many fans expected him to make his major league debut in 2026, but that never happened. With the Cubs anticipated to revamp their pitching structure, can Wiggins go from being a potential piece to a trade candidate? It certainly is possible.

Nobody in a struggling farm system is deemed untouchable. Some pieces could form the foundation of the team moving forward, but Wiggins isn't a long-term option. If a team is willing to bet on the potential, why not jump at the opportunity? It could work out for both parties.

The Cubs can give Wiggins a fresh start elsewhere, and he might thrive. He was placed in a bullpen role toward the end of the season, so a team could stay flexible with its options. He's got the tools necessary to make him a valuable trade chip because of his pitching arsenal.

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