Cubs vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 13

The Chicago Cubs are looking to end their road trip with a sweep of the Washington Nationals on Thursday afternoon.

The Cubs took two of three from the Royals prior to this series while the Nationals swept the Reds in their return home.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cubs vs. Nationals on Thursday, Aug. 13.

Cubs vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs -1.5 (+113)

Nationals +1.5 (-136)

Moneyline

Cubs -146

Nationals +136

Total

8.5 (Over -117/Under -103)

Cubs vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers

Cubs: Kevin Gausman (6-10, 4.29 ERA)

Nationals: Cade Cavalli (9-5, 3.57 ERA)

Kevin Gausman was great in his Cubs debut, allowing just two runs on four hits in seven innings of work against the Royals. This will be his first start against the Nationals since 2024.

Cade Cavalli threw yet another quality start last time out, allowing three runs on three solo home runs in a 5-3 win against the Reds. He allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits in 3.2 innings against the Cubs back in March.

Cubs vs. Nationals How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 13

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Nationals Park

How to Watch (TV): MARQ, NATS

Cubs record: 71-50

Nationals record: 59-63

Cubs vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Alex Bregman OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-129)

Alex Bregman has found his power in this series, hitting a solo home run on Tuesday night before a hat trick of homers last night. He’s now 26 for 67 (.388) in his last 16 games, raising his batting average from .234 to .256.

I’ll take Bregman to stay hot in Washington tonight.

Cubs vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Cubs are rolling right now, winning three in a row and eight of their last nine games as they go for the sweep in Washington. Chicago has scored 20 runs through two games in this series and 30 runs in its last three games overall.

Kevin Gausman had a nice debut with the Cubs against the Royals, and while the Nationals are a bit tougher of competition, I’m not too worried about the new Chicago arm.

Cade Cavalli has been solid for the Nats, but their offense has gone downhill since the trade deadline.

I’ll back the Cubs to keep rolling on the road, where they’re 36-26 this season, while the Nats are just 26-36 at home.

Pick: Cubs -146

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