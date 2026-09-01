BJ Murray Call-Up Gives Cubs Another Versatile Bench Bat as Rosters Expand

As rosters expand for the final month of the MLB regular season, the Chicago Cubs are calling up a long-time prospect.

Craig Counsell confirmed to Meghan Montemurro on Monday that BJ Murray will be added to the roster ahead of the team's second meeting with the Milwaukee Brewers. Teams are officially allowed to carry 28-men as opposed to the typical 26-man group. Most teams to opt to add an additional pitcher and catcher, though the Cubs will go in a different direction.

Indeed, many believed that breakout prospect Owen Ayers could get the call this September. The catcher has surged up the farm system ranks, becoming their No. 2 prospect behind fellow emerging star Josiah Hartshorn, per MLB Pipeline. To be clear, the Cubs could still choose to go down this road in the coming weeks, but it seems as if they're opting for a more experienced body.

Murray may have yet to make his MLB debut, but the 26-year-old has been working toward this moment since he was selected in the 2021 MLB Draft. Born in the Bahamas, he has steadily ranked as one of the Cubs Top 30 prospects and has been a very well-rounded player at the minor league level.

What Can BJ Murray Offer the Cubs?

Mar 18, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman BJ Murray (83) makes the play against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

BJ Murray will immediately give the Chicago Cubs some added depth behind Alex Bregman and Michael Busch. All things considered, they haven't carried many bodies who are best suited for either of these positions this year. Pedro Ramírez is capable of suiting up in both spots but has been forced to fill the daily role at second base. As for Matt Shaw, he is a capable Bregman backup, but fans aren't going to see him over at first.

With that said, Murray has also gotten a little bit of run in left field this season and is comfortable at DH. It feels somewhat unlikely that we will see him at other spots in the Bigs, however. If he does take the field, chances are it will be in a game where Bregman is at DH, or Michael Busch is resting.

As for Murray's bat, it could certainly be worth turning to at times out of the dugout. He is a switch-hitter who has slashed .294/.395/.500 in Iowa this season with a .895 OPS. The pop in his bat is legit, as he has 16 homers this year with 49 total extra-base hits. The walk rate has also been very encouraging, as it sits at 13.4 percent this season.

BJ Murray vs. righties (2026): .289/.387/.522

BJ murray vs. leftiest (2026): .310/.398/.500

Again, it feels unlikely that we'll see a lot of Murray in the coming weeks, but it's not difficult to see why the Cubs went this direction over a bigger-name prospect. This time of year is all about adding capable depth for a playoff push. Murray's versatility can be a real asset down the stretch, and he has undoubtedly proven his worth in recent years at the minor league level. Let's see what he can do in the majors!

Sign up for our free newsletter to stay up-to-date with all things Chicago Cubs.