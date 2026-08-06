Can Kevin Gasuman Quickly Turn Into a Huge Win for the Cubs?

It was no secret that the Chicago Cubs were hunting pitchers at this trade deadline. And Sunday night, the Cubs landed their first big name in former Toronto Blue Jay Kevin Gausman. The 35-year-old right-handed pitcher, despite so-so numbers this season, is a battle-tested playoff arm.

The Cubs had to part with two solid prospects in Double-A outfielder Brett Bateman and High-A infielder Ty Southisene to snag Gausman. But they landed a high-quality arm while avoiding giving up top prospects like slugger Josiah Hartsthorn or starter Jaxon Wiggins – that's a huge win!

Gausman doesn't come to Chicago without some blemishes, currently sporting a 4.38 ERA and allowing 15 home runs this year. He'll, unfortunately, fit right in with the Cubs and their homer-happy rotation. However, there's plenty to like with Gausman as well, as he just came off arguably his best season in the majors in 2025, finishing with a 4.0 bWAR.

What's interesting is that Gausman was rocking a 3.41 ERA with 86 K's to only 16 BB's before facing the Cubs on June 19, when his now-current team tagged him for 7 runs in only two innings. Since that date, Gausman has struggled with a 6.47 ERA in his last eight starts, allowing three or more runs in six of those outings. The five home runs allowed in those eight starts are a real concern, given that only the Braves rotation has allowed more homers than the Cubs this year.

Regardless of current results, though, the Cubs have acquired a pitcher in Gausman with a level of pedigree their rotation lacks. Adding a two-time All-Star and a pitcher who received Cy Young votes three years in a row from 21-23 and has had success in the postseason is a big get for the North-Siders.

Why Gausman's impact will be felt immediately

Jun 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simply put, Kevin Gausman was the staff ace last year for the Blue Jays and was integral in their success during the regular season (94-win team last year). He also pitched even better in the postseason, with a 2.93 ERA in six starts for the American League champions.

Kevin Gausman has appeared in 14 playoff games in his career. He’s posted a 3.83 ERA and 25.2% K% during those outings.



Huge to have that kind of presence in the rotation. pic.twitter.com/hJEIpdWeq6 — Carson Wolf (@TheWrigleyWire) August 3, 2026

Now stick Gausman in front of a Cubs defense that is currently leading the majors in both Defensive Runs Saved (76) and Statcast’s Fielding Run Value (55). It also ranks third in the majors in overall Defensive Efficiency (.719). His 3.51 FIP likely gives the Cubs hope he can lower his 4.38 ERA on the season and start pitching closer to his numbers at the beginning of the year.

The veteran righty isn't an elite strikeout pitcher at this point (8.98 K/9 in '26), but his chase rate is still in the 87th percentile, while his whiff rate is in the 63rd percentile, per Baseball Savant. So he's still generating swings and misses, despite not getting punch-outs as consistently as he did earlier in his career. For a Cubs rotation that hasn't necessarily leaned on strikeout guys over the last handful of years, Gausman could provide a nice change of pace.

Look, Gausman may not be the sexy arm that everyone wanted the Cubs to pursue. But he's another high-upside pitcher who should be a key factor in any Cubs postseason rotation this Fall. When we consider just how rough things have been for them in the starting pitching department this season, that's a win.

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