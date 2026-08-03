Top 3 Names for the Cubs to Target in the Final Hours of the Trade Deadline

The Chicago Cubs are just getting started – or at least that's the hope.

After weeks of rumors, the organization finally upgraded its starting rotation. Using their No. 13 and No. 21 prospects, per MLB Pipeline, the Cubs acquired veteran All-Star Kevin Gausman from the Toronto Blue Jays. The 35-year-old rental has 23 starts under his belt this season and is only one year removed from pitching in the World Series. His playoff experience was undoubtedly a draw for the Cubs, who are hoping to go on their own run this October.

Nevertheless, as big a name as Gausman is, there is a reason the trade return for the Blue Jays is rather modest. His contract situation plays a part, but so do his somewhat underwhelming results in 2026. Gausman has a 4.38 ERA, which is his highest mark since 2019. He's given up a lot of good contact and has forked over 14 combined runs in his last four starts.

Chicago is clearly optimistic that they can help Gausman figure things out. For what it's worth, it's not as if his advanced metrics have changed all that drastically from the last couple of years, when he was plenty effective. The command remains very promising, as does the lethal movement on his splitter. The latter has a whiff rate of nearly 40.0 percent and continues to look like a devastating secondary pitch.

Still, Gausman isn't the kind of blockbuster acquisition that ends your trade deadline. The full expectation is that the Cubs stay engaged in trades over the next handful of hours and perhaps even get multiple deals done.

The Athletic reported as much. Ken Rosenthal, Mitch Bannon, and Shadev Sharma shared in their write-up on the Gausman trade that Chicago still plans to add to their starting rotation. They specifically hope to add someone with years of control left. Prior reporting also suggests that a reliever will continue to be a priority.

So, who should the Cubs target in the lead-up to the 5:00 p.m. CT deadline?

Top 3 Last Second Targets for the Cubs

Jul 28, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) throws against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Reid Detmers

If the Chicago Cubs could pull off adding Kevin Gausman AND Reid Detmers, they might as well be the trade deadline winners. The Angels starter has been on the Cubs' radar for weeks and is putting together a career year. While his impact has dipped a little in recent weeks, there is a large enough sample size to buy into what Detmers can offer long-term.

The lefty has a strikeout rate of 28.3 percent, leaning on a well-balanced four-pitch arsenal. He leans most heavily on his mid-90s four-seamer, but the slider is easily Detmers' best tool. Lacking swing-and-miss guys, Detmers would add something new to the rotation. Most importantly, Detmers would be under the Cubs' control for the next several seasons.

Now, is it possible the Angels plan to keep him after trading fellow starter José Soriano on Monday morning? Maybe, but it's possible this signaled a full sell-off for the front office.

2. George Kirby

Landing George Kirby would be a bigger win than landing Reid Detmers. However, the only reason I'm putting him second on this list is that the odds of it happening feel a lot slimmer. The price tag would be very high for the 28-year-old, and it's still unclear if the Mariners are truly ready to part ways with him.

At the same time, Sahadev Sharma said on Monday morning's edition of North Side Territory that the Cubs would "love" to get their hands on the cost-controlled starter. He also clarified that they seem far more interested in Kirby than Emerson Hancock, who has also been a popular name in recent days.

Kirby has a 3.76 ERA in his 21 outings this year. He is another starter who does a fantastic job of limiting his walks and forcing a ton of ground balls. As we all know well, this can be an ideal pairing with the Cubs' elite infield defense.

Would I put money on the Cubs pulling off this deal? No, but I do believe Kirby sits near the top of their list. You never know what can happen!

3. Luke Weaver

If the price tag for a controlled starter is too high, why not transition to the best reliever on the market? The Mets have been in full fire-sale mode, and Weaver is arguably their trade chip remaining on the roster. Even better, he is under contract for 2027, even if it is at a relatively steep price of $12.5 million.

Weaver would immediately become the Cubs' best bullpen arm. The 32-year-old has a 1.84 ERA in his 44.0 innings of work. Once again, this is a team that lacks pitchers with reliable swing-and-miss stuff, and that is Weaver's specialty. He has a 26.6 K rate and 30.4 whiff rate. The fastball and change-up combo is exactly what you want from a strong set-up man.

With that said, it feels like the Cubs may not shoot this high for the bullpen. This is especially true when we consider that guys like Javier Assad and Colin Rea could be relief options very soon.

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