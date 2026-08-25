Cubs Get Exciting News on Ben Brown, Justin Steele as Playoffs Inch Closer

All signs are pointing toward the Chicago Cubs getting a pair of great arms back in the fold sooner rather than later.



Both Ben Brown and Justin Steele threw in live bullpen sessions on Friday and 'felt great,' Craig Counsell told reporters in Seattle.

Per the Chicago Tribune's Meghan Montemurro, Brown will begin a rehab assignment should his sessions go well this week.

Ben Brown (neck) & Justin Steele (flexor strain) felt great after throwing live BP yesterday, Counsell said.



Another round of live BP/bridge games in AZ is next up for both early next week. If all goes well for Brown, he will go back to Chicago with Cubs & begin rehab assignment — Meghan Montemurro (@MegMontemurro) August 22, 2026

The right-hander first landed on the IL on June 24 with what the club initially said was a neck strain. Imaging later revealed a stress reaction on the C5 vertebra in his neck, which he also had in 2024. Brown told reporters in June that he was 'optimistic' about his outlook as the season rolled on.

And now, the Cubs are inching closer to getting their most valuable pitcher back just in time for a playoff run.

Brown still leads the Cubs' pitching staff in fWAR this year (2.0) despite not having thrown a major-league pitch since June 19. He has a 1.85 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 68 innings this season, and opposing batters are hitting a career-low .186 against him. Brown's curveball has also become one of the most effective pitches in MLB by run value, and hitters are batting just .124 against it.

Now that the Cubs are rich in starting pitching help (hello, Kevin Gausman and Clay Holmes), Brown has a great opportunity to come out of the bullpen and provide a huge boost for a team in need of consistent relievers ahead of the postseason. Even though Brown's numbers as a starter have been better (1.70 ERA, 42.1 IP), his numbers out of the bullpen aren't too shabby (2.10 ERA, 25.2 IP).

Chicago's bullpen ranks 29th in MLB this season in fWAR (3.3), 24th in saves (29) and strikeout rate (20.5%), and has allowed the second-most home runs in the league (196).

When Steele finally returns, he could also be a huge help out of the bullpen as he gets back into MLB action for the first time in nearly two full seasons.

Montemurro reported Monday that Steele is scheduled to throw live batting practice twice this week, and will begin his rehab assignment if everything goes well on Friday.

Justin Steele (flexor strain) has joined Cubs here in AZ. He said he’s scheduled to throw live batting practice Tuesday & Friday. Sounded like if those go well he could then begin rehab assignment



“It’s been a long road & feels really good to get towards the end of that tunnel.” — Meghan Montemurro (@MegMontemurro) August 24, 2026

Steele's most recent start for the Cubs came on April 7, 2025. He went on the IL with elbow tendinitis in his throwing arm the next day and was subsequently ruled out for the season on April 13, as the Cubs announced that he needed surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL).

Though Steele should have been ramping up for a return to action at the beginning of the 2026 season, a flexor strain in April halted his progress.

The 31-year-old has had a long road to recovery, but remains one of the Cubs' best and most consistent homegrown pitchers to date. In 102 total appearances dating back to his debut in 2021, Steele has a 3.30 ERA and 1.21 WHIP, along with 517 strikeouts in 506.2 innings.

He certainly won't be joining the rotation this season given the abundance of starting pitchers on the roster, but the Cubs could also benefit a ton from easing him back in through short spurts out of the bullpen should he be ready to go before the end of the regular season.

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