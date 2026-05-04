Cubs Hoping to Rejuvenate Former Rockies Relief Arm With Latest Waiver Claim

The Chicago Cubs secured some potential bullpen help ahead of Sunday's series sweep over the Arizona Diamondbacks,

While Daniel Palencia finally returned to the active roster this weekend, the team's pitching depth remains thin. Several starters and relief arms remain stuck on the IL, forcing Chicago to shuffle seats in the clubhouse plenty over the last couple of weeks.

To be sure, they have impressively avoided allowing this to impact their results, as they are now 15-3 in their last 18 games. But the NL Central remains as close as any division in baseball. Holding onto the top spot isn't going to be easy, and it's likely only a matter of time before the bullpen troubles finally do rear their ugly head.

With that in mind, do not be surprised if the Cubs continue to look for possible solutions. Their latest attempt is Luis Peralta, who they snagged off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals. The lefty only joined the Cubs' division rival last week after the Rockies put him on waivers. Nonetheless, St. Louis also promptly chose to designate Peralta for assignment, only for Chicago to swoop in.

Can Luis Peralta Actually Help the Chicago Cubs?

Aug 17, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Luis Peralta (41) delivers a pitch in the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs will look to solve some of Luis Peralta's problems in Triple-A before potentially giving him a shot at Wrigley Field.

To say Peralta has struggled since his strong rookie campaign in 2024 would be an understatement. The 25-year-old started this year in Albuquerque with the Rockies' Triple-A affiliate, recording a ghastly 17.18 ERA in his six appearances. He allowed 14 earned runs and only recorded one more strikeout than walk in his 7.1 innings pitched.

This ugly start to 2026 also came in the wake of his sloppy 2025. Through 22 outings for Colorado last year, he gave up 18 walks to just 16 strikeouts for a 9.47 ERA. Opponents hit him for a .325 average and racked up a staggering 20 earned runs.

So ... why the heck are the Cubs even taking a chance on him? Well, Peralta is a former Top 18 prospect in the Rockies system with a high-upside fastball that sits in the mid-90s and has solid movement. He's also leaned on a curve in the majors that can swoop down in the low 80s. As a lefty, it's easy to see a world where he can be a serviceable option out of the bullpen with that combo.

Likewise, most teams are likely drawn to his red-hot MLB start. During his 15 games in 2024, Peralta checked almost every box. He held just a 0.73 ERA with a 28.6 percent K rate and did a really solid job limiting hard contact. To be sure, it was a small sample size, but it was seemingly enough to still convince teams to give him a shot.

The biggest issue has been his command. Lacking much extension, Peralta needs to be extremely precise. His fastball, however, has repeatedly drifted too high in the zone and has presumably made it easy for batters to lay off. It will now be the job of the Iowa Cubs' pitching staff to clean things up and try to salvage the plus-fastball that Peralta can bring to the table. They've clearly done a good job with some of the Cubs' recent call-ups, so let's see if they can salvage Peralta's career.