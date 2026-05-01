Chicago Cubs Get Some Very Good News on Daniel Palencia

In the hours leading up to the Chicago Cubs series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Craig Counsell shared some promising news.

Closer Daniel Palencia has taken one step closer to a return. According to Andy Martínez, the manager shared that Palencia will pitch with the Iowa Cubs on Friday. The news comes in the wake of reports that suggested Palencia could be activated as soon as today. Nevertheless, after missing multiple weeks of action, a rehab assignment is almost surely the best for both parties.

To be clear, we can all agree that the Cubs are in desperate need of bullpen help. They have been ravaged by injuries in recent weeks and have seen several of their top relief arms hit the IL. This has included Caleb Thielbar (hamstring), Riley Martin (elbow), and Ethan Roberts (finger). And that's to say nothing of starters like Justin Steele and Caleb Horton! The former just found out he will be sidelined even longer after a setback. As for 2025 breakout star Caleb Horton, he will miss all of 2026 after undergoing Tommy John Surgery.

In other words, the Cubs need all the help they can get in the pitching department!

Cubs Getting Back One of MLB's Best

Apr 1, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Daniel Palencia (48) delivers against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Daniel Palencia has continued to look like one of the majors' top closers this season. Before going down with his recent lat strain, Palencia appeared in five games and allowed only three total hits with zero earned runs. Of course, he has leaned heavily on his fastball, which has averaged out at a wicked 99 mph. To be sure, several of these baseballs have traveled a bit high, but batters simply haven't been able to stop themselves in late innings from swinging away.

Indeed, both his chase and whiff rate have sat sky high, but the Cubs would still like to see his strikeout rate sit a little bit higher. The 26.3 percent clip is slightly down from a season ago. Meanwhile, he has also been noticeably worse at keeping pitches in the zone. After recording just a 7.4 percent walk rate in his breakout 2025, the number has bumped back up to double digits.

Nonetheless, the Palencia news comes at a very good time for the Cubs. As well as they have played in recent weeks, this is still a group working hard to steal the top spot in the NL Central. The return of Palencia's flamethrowing arm is only going to help in that quest, especially as the injury bug continues to work its way around the Cubs' clubhouse. Nico Hoerner was forced to leave Friday's game early, and fans are still waiting to hear the latest on him.