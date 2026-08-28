Cubs Make Frustrating Call With Reliever Hoby Milner Due to Bullpen Crunch

The Chicago Cubs were on the clock with Hoby Milner.

The reliever found himself on the IL due to appendicitis at the end of June. He has made a full recovery and has been rehabbing in Triple-A Iowa since the end of July. The veteran has 10 games under his belt now, which has amounted to 9.2 innings of work. In that run, he has recorded a 2.53 ERA with a solid 1.22 WHIP and nine strikeouts.

Nevertheless, with this month spent in the minors, it means that Milner's eligible rehab assignment time was coming to an end. A player can only be operating under such conditions for 30 days. With obviously no options to turn to, the Cubs had to promote him back to the major league roster or designate him for assignment.

They chose the latter on Friday afternoon, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB Network.

Are the Cubs losing Hoby Milner?

Jun 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Hoby Milner (41) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Cubs' bullpen struggling to close games over the last week, it's a decision that will frustrate a handful of fans. Hoby Milner was among the team's better bullpen arms earlier this season, recording a 3.53 ERA in his first 38 games. The 35-year-old would lean on a mix of off-speed stuff out of the bullpen, largely relying on his mid-80s sinker.

To be sure, Milner wasn't some kind of revelation, but he was someone Craig Counsell seemed to trust for a couple of quick outs. Adding him back to the active roster, however, was never going to be straightforward. This is ultimately why the Cubs waited as long to make a decision in the first place.

Only Daniel Palencia, Ryan Zeferjahn, and Ryan Rolison are eligible to be optioned. Moving on from anyone else would mean a DFA. The Cubs clearly didn't want to go either route with any current bullpen arm. And it's hard to blame them for that. Yes, Zeferjahn has struggled heavily since joining the team at the trade deadline, but there is a reason the Cubs went out and got him. They are going to give him time to figure things out. As for Palencia and Rolison, the past production is too strong for a trip to Iowa.

Could the Cubs have moved on from either Caleb Thielbar or Aaron Civale? It's possible. The former has been especially bad this season. With that said, Edward Cabrera is also on the verge of returning from his IL stint and is expected to move into a bullpen role. Moving on from Thielbar may be the plan to make room for him.

Regardless, it's important to remember that this doesn't guarantee that Hoby Milner is gone. The Cubs still have to make the move official on their transaction log. It's also not out of the question that Milner clears waivers and agrees to rejoin the Cubs on a minor league deal. Crazier things have happened.

At the same time, with how Milner has pitched this season, it wouldn't be a shock if another contender scooped him up off waivers. Milner could also simply elect free agency in the event that he clears waivers and sign with a different playoff threat. Still, there is a chance that Milner remains a Cub and is pitching for them again very soon. The Cubs are likely crossing their fingers that this is the case, especially after another bullpen disaster against the Reds on Friday.

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