Cubs Trade Rumors: Realistic Starters to Target After Missing on Tarik Skubal

To the surprise of absolutely no one, the Los Angeles Dodgers ended up with the hottest player on the trade market.

Tigers starter Tarik Skubal was connected to multiple teams in the lead-up to the trade deadline, which included the Chicago Cubs. In fact, over the last few days, Jed Hoyer was increasingly tied to a potential Skubal pursuit. Did anything ever feel like a done deal? Of course not, but the Cubs appeared willing to go down that road.

Well, it turns out they did a pretty harsh 180. ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported in the aftermath of the Skubal trade that the Cubs backed out of the talks early in the process on Sunday. Chances are the idea of losing Skubal in free agency – to a team always willing to pay up like the Dodgers – convinced most other parties to take their hats out of the ring.

The Cubs will now turn their attention to the long list of other starting arms said to be available. According to Rogers, if a pitcher is available, the Cubs are almost certainly talking to that team about a possible trade. So, where will the Cubs go now that Skubal is off the table?

Let's go over some of the most realistic names remaining for Hoyer and Company.

Top Names to Watch for the Cubs

Jul 28, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) throws against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freddy Peralta, Mets

It wouldn't be the sexy trade, but it sure feels like the most probable one. Freddy Peralta and the Cubs have been connected for months, and the fit makes a lot of sense on paper. Chicago could really use a swing-and-miss guy in their rotation, which has been Peralta's specialty for years. Has that taken a massive hit this season? Absolutely, and his 4.99 ERA is a reflection of that. But a change of scenery can always help a player flip a switch. Plus, linking Peralta back up with Craig Counsell could have its own benefits.

Regardless, the biggest reason a Peralta trade feels most likely is because of the cost. The Cubs may be dreaming big, but it's going to be a very competitive market. The best they might be able to do is land a struggling rental with hopes of rejuvenating him. With that said, is there a world where they could convince New York to give up both Peralta and top reliever Luke Weaver in the same deal? That would be fun!

Clay Holmes, Mets

The Athletic's Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma reported that Clay Holmes remains on the Cubs' radar. Returning from a fractured fibula, Holmes was awesome when he officially became a starter in 2025 with a 3.53 ERA. His ground ball rate sat in the league's 94th percentile, which makes him an obvious fit in front of Chicago's top-tier infield defense. Just look at how well the David Peterson experiment has gone!

At the same time, the market for Holmes has appeared very competitive. Are the Cubs really prepared to pay top dollar for a likely rental who hasn't pitched since mid-May? It could be a risk.

Casey Mize, Tigers

There hasn't been a lot of talk about Casey Mize and the Cubs ... but should there be? Jon Heyman noted on Sunday morning that one rival GM called the Tigers' starter the best rental left. He has posted a 2.70 ERA over his 16 starts this year, carrying just a 5.6 walk rate and a 27.8 percent whiff rate.

The 29-year-old may not fit the traditional mold for the Cubs, but it's hard not to love how locked-in he's looked this year. Mize has a high-level slider and splitter, the latter of which forces a ton of swings and misses. The four-seamer has taken a bit of a step down in velocity this year, but it obviously hasn't hurt his overall production.

The main concern with Mize is that he's spent time on the IL this year with a lingering adductor issue. This alone could keep the injury-prone Cubs from making a move. However, sometimes the risk can be worth the reward!

The Angels Arms

Reid Detmers and José Soriano are still available. Chicago has been considered a possible landing spot for both over the last handful of weeks. Each had a ridiculously successful start to the year and offers several years of team control. The latter, in particular, is why they could generate a very strong return.

Chicago is also said to have something the Angels want. Owen Ayers has skyrocketed up the Cubs' farm system this season, becoming the organization's No. 3 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. Los Angeles is looking to get their hands on a young catcher, so could this make forming a package for one of the arms somewhat straightforward?

With that said, both Detmers and Soriano have hit a slight bump in the road over the last few weeks. They aren't looking nearly as effective as their early 2026 self, which could make the Cubs a bit uneasy, depending on the asking price. The Athletic also brought up the lack of playoff experience for both pitchers, and we all know the Cubs have some lofty goals for this fall.

Kevin Gausman

Speaking of The Athletic, it was interesting that Mooney and Sharma had a lot to say about Kevin Gausman in their recent piece. Could he be moving up the Cubs' list? If it's playoff experience they want, that is exactly what they would get with the current Blue Jay starter.

Gausman was pitching in the World Series less than a year ago. He appeared in a total of six games during that playoff run, recording a 2.93 ERA. Now, it's worth noting that he hasn't been nearly as effective as normal in Toronto this season (4.38 ERA). The righty has given up a ton of contact and has seen his velo drop slightly. But some resumes are hard to ignore.

Gausman would be a proven veteran pitcher capable of eating some big innings. Plus, there is a world where he doesn't cost the Cubs too much, giving them an opportunity to add another starter or high-end reliever.