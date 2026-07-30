Are the Cubs Fully Back in On a Tarik Skubal Blockbuster Trade?

The MLB trade deadline on August 3rd is creating a dramatic weekend of anticipation, as teams look to make the most of their respective situations. Of course, that drama is filled with a never-ending surge of rumors, and the Chicago Cubs have been involved in plenty.

With an obvious need in their starting rotation, the Cubs have been connected to a long list of potential options. And that includes easily the biggest name on the market.

According to The Athletic's Patrick Mooney, the Cubs are now including Tarik Skubal in their search for a starting pitching upgrade before Monday. It would be a game-changing deal for the Cubs that would undoubtedly come with a steep price tag. However, it would also be the best short-term solution to their biggest problem.

The report notes that the Cubs' search is wide-ranging and refers to a Skubal pursuit as the team's "blockbuster" option. In other words, it still doesn't necessarily sound like the Cubs have made this their No. 1 priority, but they are clearly doing their due diligence and weighing all options. You can't ask for much else in the days leading up to the deadline, particularly for a team looking as competitive as the Cubs.

For what it's worth, there is no guarantee that the Tigers do move Skubal. The team technically isn't out of it yet in a tightly contested American League. Detroit is currently 51-58 and 6.0 games back in the AL Central. Would it be wise to cash in on Skubal before he hits free agency? Probably, but you never know how a front office is thinking.

Can Cubs Pull Off Tarik Skubal Trade?

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) celebrates in the dugout with his teammates after pitching his last inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Patrick Mooney's report comes in the wake of Jesse Rogers splashing some cold water on the Cubs' pursuit of top arms like Tarik Skubal or Joe Ryan. The report from ESPN suggested that the organization will be slightly risk-averse, as they will only plan to give up their top prospects in exchange for a pitcher who is cost-controlled.

So, does this mean the Cubs feel like they can create a convincing Skubal package without their A+ prospects, or is Skubal the only rental they would change this philosophy for? It sure feels like the latter, as it's really hard to imagine the Tigers moving him for anything less than the best of the best.

The Cubs can also show all the interest they want, but the reality is that the Dodgers or Brewers could probably offer a more attractive package than the Cubs. And both teams have been closely connected to Skubal in recent days.

Indeed, the Cubs might have to cross their fingers that the Tigers simply value a prospect or two in their system more. Could this be where the Cubs' strong ties to Detroit's front office come into play? Mooney was wise to note that Tigers President of Baseball Ops Scott Harris is a former Cubs front office face who won a World Series with Jed Hoyer back in 2016. We have already seen many Chicago players make their way to the Tigers in the past, including Kyle Hendricks in a new front office role.

No one is saying that these ties will lead to the Tigers doing Hoyer a favor. Harris is going to take the best deal for him. However, there is a world where Harris and Hoyer see things similarly and are thus drawn to the same kind of prospects.

Lastly, the Cubs do have one potential ace up their sleeve. Matt Shaw is a young and proven MLB contributor who can be thrown in as a sweetener to any deal. Now, the Tigers are pretty loaded in their infield, but Shaw has shown the ability to suit up in the corner outfield this season. The fact he is hurt right now doesn't necessarily help Chicago's case, but he feels like the kind of piece that could help headline a trade of this magnitude.

Going down this road is certainly going to come with risk. The Cubs have never handed out a contract like the one Skubal will demand in free agency, meaning they could sell the farm for only one playoff run. At the same time, what if that run ends in a World Series? It's a tall task but one that the Cubs have looked capable of over the last month. At the end of the day, this franchise is in full win-now mode, and they may be realizing that doubling down on that is the best way to go.

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