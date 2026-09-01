Cubs vs. Brewers Lineup: BJ Murray Debuts, Matthew Boyd Starts, More

You know what's better than blowing out your division rival in a series opener in your own ballpark? Doing it again in Game 2!

The Chicago Cubs are fresh off a 17-3 beatdown of the Brewers, hitting a franchise-record nine home runs. The top of the lineup has been on fire in recent days, and they will need that to continue to avoid allowing Milwaukee to earn some sweet revenge.

Game Info

Who: Milwaukee Brewers (85-53) at Chicago Cubs (78-60)

Where: Wrigley Field

When: 6:40 PM CT

Watch: Marquee Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 The Score

Chicago Cubs Lineup

1. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF

2. Seiya Suzuki, RF

3. Alex Bregman, 3B

4. Tyrone Taylor, LF

5. Nico Hoerner, SS

6. Michael Busch, 1B

7. Carson Kelly, C

8. BJ Murray Jr., DH

9. Matt Shaw, 2B

The Chicago Cubs are going with a very similar look against lefty Robert Gasser, and why wouldn't they after a performance like last night?

Tyrone Taylor will remain in left field in place of Ian Happ. Carson Kelly is also starting behind the plate for the second straight game, while Matt Sahw gets a chance to suit up at second base for the second consecutive night. The only real difference comes at DH ... but it's a big one!

BJ Murray was just called up thanks to September's roster expansion. He will now immediately enter the lineup as the DH. The switch-hitter has been essentially equally productive in Triple-A against righties and lefties this season. With that said, it's a bit surprising to see Craig Counsell giving him a chance right off the bat. That's not typical of the manager!

At the same time, at 26 years old, Murray is one of the most experienced minor leaguers the Cubs could have called up. He was drafted in 2021 and has climbed his way to 19th on their prospect rankings.

Milwaukee Brewers Lineup

1. Jackson Chourio, LF

2. Brice Turang, 2B

3. William Contreras, C

4. Jake Bauers, RF

5. Andrew Vaughn, 1B

6. Christian Yelich, DH

7. Luis Lara, CF

8. Joey Ortiz, 3B

9. Cooper Pratt, SS

The Milwaukee Brewers will make plenty of their own changes with Matthew Boyd on the mind this evening. Jackson Chourio will move into the leadoff spot; Andrew Vaughn, Luis Lara, and Joey Ortiz will all enter the lineup for the first time.

On the Mound ...

Aug 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cubs – Matthew Boyd, LHP

Matthew Boyd finally returned to form in his previous outing. After giving up at least 4 runs in three of four games, Boyd dominated the Arizona Diamondbacks in 6.0 innings of work. He allowed only a single earned run on three hits, and he also left the mound with five strikeouts – his most in August.

The Brewers present a much different matchup, and Boyd has yet to face them this season. With that said, there is no question that he has the experience necessary to help this Cubs squad pick up a second straight win.

Brewers – Robert Gasser, LHP

Robert Gasser has struggled in his 16 appearances this season, recording just a 4.59 ERA in 82.1 innings of work. To his credit, he has been very good at limiting hard contact and keeping walks to a minimum, but he still has a tendency to allow way too many guys on base.

Gasser is all about confusing batters with his extension and mix of pitches. He uses a sweeper, four-seamer, sinker, and cutter most often. The former checks in the low 80s and is arguably his best pitch. The Cubs will want to lay off it as much as possible and wait for either his four-seamer or sinker to drop into the zone.

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