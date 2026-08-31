Pete Crow-Armstrong may have jumped out front in the NL MVP race, but the Chicago Cubs are currently tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the top Wild Card spot.

After dropping their series with the Reds last night, the Cubs look to right the ship against the division-leading Brewers for a three-game set at home. Clay Holmes is going for the Cubs opposite of Kyle Harrison, leading the Cubs to lean on a right-handed lineup today.

But after another blow-up from Shota Imanaga Sunday night, the Cubs are hoping Holmes can provide depth and shut down the Brewers this evening.

Let's see if the Cubs' pitching staff can avoid another disaster!

Game Info

Who: Milwaukee Brewers (85-52) at Chicago Cubs (77-60)

Where: Wrigley Field

When: 6:40 PM CT

Watch: Marquee Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 The Score

Chicago Cubs Lineup

1. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF

2. Seiya Suzuki, RF

3. Alex Bregman, 3B

4. Tyrone Taylor, LF

5. Nico Hoerner, SS

6. Michael Busch, 1B

7. Carson Kelly, C

8. Miguel Amaya, DH

9. Matt Shaw, 2B

Tyrone Taylor plays LF and bats cleanup, with Miguel Amaya at DH and Matt Shaw getting the start at 2B as Counsell goes heavy on right-handed bats. Of course, the hottest hitter in baseball right now is Pete Crow-Armstrong, who leads the league in left-on-lefty OPS with 1.000 this year – let's see if Pete can send another ball to the stands this evening.

Milwaukee Brewers Lineup

1. Brice Turang, 2B

2. Jackson Chourio, LF

3. Jake Bauers, 1B

4. William Contreras, C

5. Christian Yelich, DH

6. Garrett Mitchell, CF

7. Sal Frelick, RF

8. David Hamilton, 3B

9. Cooper Pratt, 2B

On the Mound ...

Aug 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Clay Holmes in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cubs – Clay Holmes, RHP

The 33-year-old Holmes has allowed only one run in his 3 starts but has only one win to show for it, as the Cubs' offense has failed to provide him with run support. Hopefully that changes tonight, as Holmes has been dealing with a 2.72 ERA in his last seven starts and the strikeouts are starting to increase.

Holmes will want to avoid Christian Yelich tonight, though, who has a 1.314 OPS in 10 at-bats against him. Holmes did hold him hitless in their last encounter back in 2025, for what it's worth.

Brewers – Kyle Harrison, LHP

Kyle Harrison has a 2.79 ERA, but in his last seven starts, his ERA has bumped up to 3.45. That's still good, but he hasn't managed to go past the 5th inning in any of those outings. Harrison doesn't issue many walks, and he's only given up 9 in his last seven starts, but with 6 home runs allowed, the homer-happy Cubs can hopefully keep up their slugging ways tonight.

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