Cubs vs. Brewers Lineup: Jordan Wicks Taking the Mound? Matt Shaw Sits, More

The Chicago Cubs are looking to win a second consecutive series and cut further into the Brewers' comfortable lead atop the NL Central.

Their recent four-game sweep of the Mets helped them gain a slim cushion on the Cardinals, so adding another win today could prove key ahead of next weekend's meeting with St. Louis at Wrigley. The Cards have the Braves after a finale with the Marlins today. Meanwhile, the Cubs will welcome the Padres to Chicago for a three-game set.

Game Info

Who: Chicago Cubs (45-38) at Milwaukee Brewers (50-3)

Where: American Family Field

When: 1:10 PM CT

Watch: Marquee Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 The Score

Chicago Cubs Lineup

1. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF

2. Alex Bregman, 3B

3. Michael Busch, 1B

4. Seiya Suzuki, DH

5. Ian Happ, LF

6. Nico Hoerner, 2B

7. Michael Conforto, RF

8. Miguel Amaya, C

9. Dansby Swanson, SS

The Cubs will move both Alex Bregman and Michael Busch back up the order against the right-handed Brandon Woodruff. Miguel Amaya will also step behind the plate for Carson Kelly and hit in the nine-hole.

The main difference today, however, is that Matt Shaw will take a seat for Michael Conforto in right field. It's a somewhat surprising decision after Shaw walked away with a hit, walk, and 2 runs in Saturday's victory. At the same time, Michael Conforto also did what he does best in that matchup, pinch-hitting for a ninth-inning bomb. He earned the go today.

Speaking of homers, Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ both went deep in the 8-2 win. It was encouraging to see in such a big series, especially when we consider both were difference-making bats earlier this season. The Cubs are hoping both can return to form as this schedule stiffens up.

Milwaukee Brewres

1. Christian Yelich, DH

2. Jackson Chourio, CF

3. Bryce Turang, 2B

4. Andrew Vaughn, 1B

5. Jake Bauers, LF

6. Gary Sanchez, C

7. Sam Frelick, RF

8. Cooper Pratt, SS

9. David Hamilton, 3B

On the Mound ...

Jun 14, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Ryan Rolison (33) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Chicago Cubs – Ryan Rolison, LHP

The Chicago Cubs are going with Ryan Rolison as an opener for the series finale. The relief pitcher has been lights out this year, tossing a 1.82 ERA in his 29.2 innings of work. Nevertheless, this will be only his second time starting a game in 2026.

The Cubs first gave Rolison a shot on June 14. He made it through 1.1 innings of scoreless work before handing things off to Colin Rea against the Giants. This afternoon will present him with a much tougher challenge against Milwaukee's contact-heavy lineup.

Rolison will also not pass the game off to one of the Cubs' normal starters. Instead, Jordan Wicks has been called up before the game and is expected to be the bulk arm this afternoon. Did I just hear you gulp?

The Cubs will turn back to Wicks with so many pitchers on the IL. He was called up earlier this year for two starts, looking downright awful in both outings. Wicks has a 15.63 ERA in those 6.1 innings of action, giving up a total of 11 runs with a 2.21 WHIP. IT wasn't that he had no command or was giving up a ton of. homers. Wicks was just throwing meatball after meatball.

So, for a Cubs team trying to steal an important series from their division rival, this is a scary arm to have on the mound.

Milwaukee Brewers – Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff is back and looking as strong as ever. He has a 3.00 ERA over his seven starts with 35 strikeouts. His walk rate has been excellent, sitting at just 5.0 percent. His hard hit rate has also remained strong at 34.0 percent.

Woodruff does a great job mixing up his pitches and getting batters to chase. The good news for the Cubs is that they should be able to hit some balls in the air, but whether or not they can do it with enough power will be the big question.

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