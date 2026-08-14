Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Shohei Ohtani, Alex Bregman, Jac Caglianone)

Make it three days in a row with a home run prop hit in our Daily Dinger column , as Kyle Schwarber went deep multiple times in the Field of Dreams game on Thursday night to keep the streak going.

Earlier this week, I hit two props on Tuesday – for Pete Crow-Armstrong and Joc Pederson – and then cashed a +303 prop for Shohei Ohtani in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ matchup with the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Now, the focus turns to a 14-game slate on Friday night, starting with the lone afternoon matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

I’m going back to the well on Friday and targeting Ohtani to leave the yard once again in a marquee matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

However, he’s not the only player I’m betting on to keep this home run streak going.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the top home run props for the action on Friday, Aug. 14.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Friday, Aug. 14

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jac Caglianone to Hit a Home Run (+244)

Kansas City Royals slugger Jac Caglianone participated in the Home Run Derby this season, and he’s put together a strong campaign, hitting .269 with 21 homers and an .806 OPS. Over the last seven days (six games), the former first-round pick is on fire, hitting .500 with three home runs and an OPS of 1.520.

This hot streak extends beyond this week, though, as Caglianone is hitting .375 with four homers over the last two weeks and .299 with six homers over the last four weeks.

So, I’m eyeing him against a weak Los Angeles Angels pitching staff and right-handed starter Grayson Rodriguez. This season, Rodriguez has allowed nine home runs in 12 starts, posting a 7.20 ERA. The bullpen behind him isn’t much better, posting a 4.32 ERA this season while allowing 58 homers.

Caglianone has done a ton of damage against right-handed pitching, hitting .280 with 15 of his 21 homers. Even though his price to go deep has come way down, I think the Royals youngster is a great bet during this hot streak.

Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+264)

Ohtani hit his 27th homer of the season earlier this week, and he’s actually hit left-handed pitching better than right-handed pitching this season.

So, why not take a shot on him against Milwaukee lefty Robert Gasser?

This season, Gasser has given up 11 home runs in 13 appearances, posting a 4.57 ERA in the process. Ohtani has limited at-bats against Gasser in his career, but he has crushed lefties overall in 2026, posting a .301 batting average with 12 home runs and a .954 OPS.

Ohtani is hitting .308 with four homers over the last two weeks of action, and his odds to go deep have already come down under 3/1 after he was priced there on Wednesday night.

The home run numbers for Ohtani are down compared to previous seasons, but he’s still a threat to leave the yard on a nightly basis.

Alex Bregman to Hit a Home Run (+599)

There may not be a hotter hitter in the National League right now than Chicago Cubs infielder Alex Bregman.

The three-time All-Star has four home runs in his last six games, hitting .375 with a 1.339 OPS during that stretch.

On top of that, Bregman has seven home runs in his last 25 games, posting a .304 batting average and a .965 OPS during that stretch. Those numbers are way ahead of Bregman’s season averages, and he’s raised his home run total from nine to 16 over this 25-game stretch.

Now, Bregman takes on St. Louis Cardinals lefty Matthew Liberatore, who has a 5.15 ERA and has allowed 20 home runs in 23 appearances this season. Not only has Bregman hit left-handed pitching better this season (.270 batting average, .795 OPS), but he’s 3-for-7 against Liberatore in his career with two doubles and a home run.

At +599, Bregman is extremely undervalued to go deep on Friday afternoon.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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