Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Lineup: Clay Holmes Time, Who's at Catcher? More

After their 19-2 blowout over the Seattle Mariners, the Chicago Cubs continued to take out their frustration of a series loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

On Monday, Kevin Gausman had his best game as a Cub, while the offense backed him up with a dominant 7-0 showing. They will now look to down the Diamondbacks for the second straight evening and hope to get a similarly crisp pitching performance from newbie Clay Holmes.

Game Info

Who: Chicago Cubs (76-56) vs Arizona Diamondbacks (69-63)

Where: Chase Field – Phoenix, AZ

When: 8:40 PM CT

Watch: Marquee Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 The Score

Chicago Cubs Lineup

Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF Seiya Suzuki, RF Michael Busch, 1B Alex Bregman, 3B Ian Happ, LF Nico Hoerner, SS Pedro Ramirez, 2B Michael Conforto, DH Miguel Amaya, C

A classic "if it ain't broke don't fix it" lineup. The Cubs will run back a nearly identical look, with the only difference being a Miguel Amaya start behind the plate in place of Carson Kelly. The Cubs got back-to-back homers from Michael Conforto and Kelly to extend their lead on Monday night.

Nevertheless, what really stood out in yesterday's meeting was the Cubs' extra-base hitting. Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ both hit some big-time doubles down the line. Pedro Ramírez even got things started with a second-inning triple. Let's see if they can continue to capitalize at a ballpark that is notorious for allowing some big hits.

Arizona Diamondbacks Lineup

Lars Nootbaar, DH Corbin Carroll, RF Gabriel Moreno, C Geraldo Perdomo, SS Max Kelper, LF Nolan Arenado, 3B Tim Tawa, 1B Ildemaro Vargas, 2B Jordan Lawlar, CF

On the Mound ...

Aug 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Clay Holmes (25) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cubs – Clay Holmes, RHP

Clay Holmes is coming off an excellent outing against the White Sox that saw him allow only a single earned run through 5.1 innings of work. He did walk two batters and allow six hits, but it feels safe to say Holmes has settled in nicely with the Cubs.

There's also plenty of reason to believe that Holmes can find success tonight. The Diamondbacks naturally make a lot of contact, but it isn't known to be the cleanest. Their barrel rate sits bottom-six in the league, which will undoubtedly bode well for Holmes and his sinker.

Diamondbacks – Brandon Pfaadt, RHP

Brandon Pfaadt is putting together one of his best seasons with a 3.39 ERA. He uses a well-balanced arsenal that is headlined by his changeup and curve, the latter of which is his main putaway pitch. Pfaadt also has a high-spin four-seamer that typically catches the top of the zone.

To be clear, he isn't some kind of strikeout machine. Pfaadt is all about forcing ground balls and limiting velocity. He's also been great at avoiding walks throughout his entire career. The Cubs will have to be patient in this one and lay off his mix of breaking stuff.

Sign up for our free newsletter to stay up-to-date with all things Chicago Cubs.