Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 25

A crucial matchup for the NL playoff race takes place on Tuesday night, as the Chicago Cubs look to move to 2-0 in their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Chicago picked up a 7-0 win on Monday with Kevin Gausman on the mound, and it’s now 20 games over .500 this season and firmly in the top wild card spot in the NL.

Now, it’s set as a slight favorite on Tuesday with Clay Holmes (2.49 ERA) set to make his fourth start of the season as a member of the Cubs against Arizona’s Brandon Pfaadt. The D-Backs have won nine of Pfaadt’s last 10 starts since he returned to their rotation.

However, the D-Backs are still two games out of a wild card spot in the NL.

With so much at stake in the playoff race, who should we bet on to win this battle?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Tuesday’s showdown.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs -1.5 (+148)

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-179)

Moneyline

Cubs: -108

Diamondbacks: +101

Total

8 (Over -112/Under -107)

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Chicago: Clay Holmes (5-6, 2.49 ERA)

Arizona: Brandon Pfaadt (7-1, 3.39 ERA)

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 25

Time: 9:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, DBACKS.TV

Rays record: 76-56

Tigers record: 69-63

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets

Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

Brandon Pfaadt UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-122)

This bet plays into my game prediction, and it’s worth noting that Pfaadt has an expected ERA of 3.57 to back up his actual ERA.

The young right-hander did allow five runs in his last start, but he’s given up two or fewer earned runs in nine of his last 10 outings since returning to the starting rotation. Over that 10-start stretch, Pfaadt has a 1.79 ERA.

The Cubbies are one of the best offenses in MLB (second in runs scored), but I think Pfaadt will be able to keep them somewhat in check on Tuesday night.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

After a shaky debut with the Cubs, Holmes has been lights out over his last two starts, allowing just one run across 12 innings of work, lowering his season ERA to 2.49.

Holmes’ expected ERA isn’t as good (4.05), but this is a pretty solid matchup against an Arizona lineup that didn’t score on Monday and is in the bottom 10 in the league in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+).

The UNDER has hit in 54.8 percent of Arizona’s games, and I think we could see a low-scoring matchup with these two starters on the mound.

Pfaadt has returned to the Arizona rotation after a brief stint in the bullpen, and he’s been pretty solid this season, ranking in the 71st percentile in expected ERA. Despite the fact that he allowed five runs against Boston in his last start, Pfaadt has a 1.79 ERA in his last 10 starts since rejoining the rotation on June 30.

The D-Backs have won nine of those 10 games, and I wouldn't be shocked if they’re in the mix to win this matchup.

Since both Pfaadt and Holmes are pitching well as of late, I’ll take the UNDER on Tuesday night.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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