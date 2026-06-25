Cubs vs Mets Lineups: Matthew Boyd is Finally Back, No Seiya Suzuki, More

Can the Chicago Cubs continue that upward momentum and steal one more to win the series? It would feel like a big break before a scary meeting in Milwaukee this weekend!

Game Info

Who: Chicago Cubs (43-37) at New York Mets (34-45)

Where: Citi Field

When: 6:10 PM CT

Watch: Marquee Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 The Score

Chicago Cubs Lineup

1. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF

2. Michael Conforto, RF

3. Michael Busch, 1B

4. Alex Bregman, 3B

5. Ian Happ, LF

6. Nico Hoerner, 2B

7. Pedro Ramirez, DH

8. Miguel Amaya, C

9. Dansby Swanson, SS

Craig Counsell will give Seiya Suzuki the day off in the finale versus the Mets. This means Michael Conforto will play right field with Pedro Ramirez batting seventh at the DH. Of course, the man of the hour is Dansby Swanson, who has driven in 15 runs in this series and has managed to raise his batting average to .202 on the season!

The Cubs will be facing Freddy Peralta tonight, who hasn't been himself this year. Two Cubs have also had some serious success against the hard-throwing righty – Michael Conforto (.817. OPS) and Pete Henry Crow-Armstrong (1.121 OPS). In other words, we might see some more PCA magic tonight in the Mets series finale from Flushing, NY!

New York Mets Lineup

1. Carson Benge, RF

2. Bo Bichette, 3B

3. Juan Soto, DH

4. Mark Vientos, 1B

5. Francisco Alvarez, C

6. A.J. Ewing, CF

7. Ronny Mauricio, SS

8. MJ Melendez, LF

9. Brett Bady, 2B

While Francisco Lindor finally returned in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader, he will sit for the series finale. Meanwhile, Juan Soto will return and bat third after missing two games with a back injury.

On the Mound ...

Apr 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) pitches during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Chicago Cubs – Matthew Boyd, LHP

It's the return of Matthew Boyd! The veteran could not be coming back at a better moment, as the Cubs just announced Ben Brown was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his neck and Edward Cabrera is headed to the IL with a hamstring strain.

Boyd hasn't pitched since May 3rd, going six innings in a win vs the Diamondbacks. He's got a pretty underwhelming 6.00 ERA on the season, but many of his starts would look excellent in moments before falling apart in late innings. We also know what he can do when at his best. The hope is Boyd can give the Cubs some innings tonight and have a start to build off as the 35-year-old veteran rounds back into form.

New York Mets – Freddy Peralta, RHP

Cubs fans are very familiar with Freddy Peralta from his time with the Brewers, but the current Mets iteration of the right-handed fireballer hasn't quite looked as sharp. Peralta has a 4.83 ERA on the season but is coming off a 10-run outing against the Phillies, lasting just 2.2 innings. Over his last 7 games, Peralta has a 7.18 ERA and has allowed 7 of 12 home runs on the year during that span.

The Mets are falling apart right now, and the Cubs need to bank as many easy wins as possible with the state of their pitching rotation currently in flux.

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