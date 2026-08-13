Cubs vs. Nationals Lineup: No Nico Hoerner? Kevin Gausman's Second Game, More

The Washington Nationals have made the Chicago Cubs' offense work over these first two games, but they have yet to squeak out a win.

Can the Cubs ensure things stay that was this afternoon and lock in the series sweep?

Game Info

Who: Chicago Cubs (71-50) at Washington Nationals (59-66)

Where: Nationals Park – Washington, DC

When: 3:05 PM CT

Watch: Marquee Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 The Score, TUDN, WPPN 106.7 / TUDN

Chicago Cubs Lineup

Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF Seiya Suzuki, RF Michael Busch, 1B Alex Bregman, 3B Ian Happ, LF Pedro Ramírez, 2B Dansby Swanson, SS Michael Conforto, DH Miguel Amaya, C

Craig Counsell will give Nico Hoerner a day off, moving rookie Pedro Ramírez to second base. It will be his eighth start at the position this season, as well as the second straight day he's in the lineup. On Wednesday, Ramírez filled in for Alex Bregman, who got a chance to suit up at DH.

Speaking of Bregman, he will be back in the cleanup spot after one of the best games of his career. He smashed three homers to help lift Chicago to their dominant victory and is now hitting .400 over the team's last seven games with 14 RBIs.

Some fans were starting to feel uneasy about Bregman's big offseason deal, but he's started to put many of those concerns to bed. The veteran is performing like the experienced leader the Cubs need him to be at a crucial point in the year.

Ian Happ is also returning to the lineup and will slot in behind Bregman. The switch hitter has been sitting against some lefties since the acquisition of Tyrone Taylor at the trade deadline.

Lastly, Michael Conforto is back at DH, while Miguel Amaya will take over duties behind the plate for Carson Kelly.

Washington Nationals Lineup

CJ Abrams, SS Abimele Ortiz, RF Dylan Crews, RF Daylen Lile, LF Brady House, 3B Jorbit Vivas, 2B Andres Chaparro, DH Keibert Ruiz, C Andrew Pinckney CF

To the Nationals' credit, they have shown why this offense has been one of the best in baseball this series. The team has scored six runs in each of the past two games. The only problem? Their pitching has allowed the Cubs to score quite a few more!

On the Mound ...

Aug 7, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (12) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cubs – Kevin Gausman, RHP

This Nationals makes a lot of contact, which could be a concern against a pitcher like Gausman. The veteran was prone to giving up a string of hits while with Toronto this season.

Nevertheless, he went 7.0 innings with only four hits in his Cubs debut. Perhaps pitching in front of this defense, as well as the overall change of scenery, has truly helped him tap back into what he does best. If one thing is for sure, today should be a good test!

Reds – Cade Cavalli, RHP

Cade Cavalli has been great for the Nationals this season with a 3.57 ERA in 128.2 innings of work. He's got great breaking stuff, which has been a problem for this Cubs offense at times throughout the year.

Look for him to come at guys with his high-90s four-seamer before trying to get them to bite on his knuckle curve.

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