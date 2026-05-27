Cubs vs. Pirates Lineup: Why the Exact Same Thing After a 12-1 Loss?

The Chicago Cubs can't lose every game the rest of the season, right?

RIGHT!?

SOMEONE SAY RIGHT, PLEASE!

Game Info

Who: Chicago Cubs (29-26) at Pittsburgh Pirates (29-26)

Where: PNC Park

When: 5:40 PM CT

Watch: Marquee Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 The Score

Chicago Cubs Lineup

1. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF

2. Nico Hoerner, 2B

3. Michael Busch, 1B

4. Alex Bregman, 3B

5. Ian Happ, LF

6. Seiya Suzuki, RF

7. Moisés Ballesteros, DH

8. Carson Kelly, C

9. Dansby Swanson, SS

Craig Counsell has reached his rebellious stage. One day after losing in an epically embarrassing fashion to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the manager is going with an identical lineup. Not even Carson Kelly will get a day off in place of Miguel Amaya. Instead, the lineup will feature the exact same cast members in the exact same order.

All things considered, it's a surprising move for a team that is fresh off a 12-1 loss that included multiple errors. You would think giving someone a day off amid this 10-game losing streak would be in the cards, especially after a rookie like Pedro Ramírez looked as good as he did in his two starts. Why not give him, or Kevin Alcantara, a chance to light a spark?

Perhaps this is Counsell's way of telling his team to go out there and clean up their own mess. He's attempted to shake things up over the last week, yet the offense has remained as cold as ever. Dansby Swanson and Seiya Suzuki, in particular, have been downright brutal to watch at the plate. The former is batting a mere .183, while the latter hasn't hit his way on base since May 19 against the Brewers.

The Pete Crow-Armstrong lead-off experiment has also yet to jumpstart anything. While he's mustered a decently impressive walk rate, he's still not nearly as effective as he was during his eight games batting first in 2025. He currently has just two hits in his 17 plate appearances. Of course, we're still talking about a very small sample size here, but I wouldn't be stunned if Nico Hoerner finds himself back in that spot soon.

Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup

1. Spencer Horwitz, 1B

2. Brandon Lowe, 2B

3. Bryan Reynolds, RF

4. Nick Gonzales, 3B

5. Oneil Cruz, CF

6. Konnor Griffin, SS

7. Marcell Ozuna, DH

8. Endy Rodríguez, C

9. Esmerlyn Valdez, RF

The Pirates destroyed Jordan Wicks on Tuesday and finished the day with 15 hits. To little surprise, they are going with a very similar look. The biggest change is moving Spencer Horwitz into the lead-off spot for Konnor Griffin. Both had a good day in the series opener, but Horwitz has a sky-high walk rate this season and will look to make the shaky Jameson Taillon work from the jump.

On the Mound ...

May 16, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) delivers the ball against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Cubs – Jameson Taillon, RHP

Can Jameson Taillon get back on track? The veteran righty has looked lost during his last two starts, giving up a combined 12 runs in 9.2 innings of work. He's repeatedly struggled with allowing hard contact, as teams have been feasting on his low-90s four-seamer. Lefties have also had a field day with his change up.

Nevertheless, Taillon has still done a good job limiting his walks and managed to strike out five against the Astros. Do I worry slightly about what this power-hitting Pirates lineup can do to him? You betcha! But there is a chance his off-speed stuff can give this lineup some trouble.

Pirates – Bubba Chandler, RHP

Bubba Chandler has just a 4.60 ERA over his first 10 starts with the Pirates this season. The right is prone to giving up some big days, particularly because he walks a lot of batters. In fact, he happens to lead the majors with 34 walks this season. With that in mind, if the Cubs can have a strong and patient eye from the jump, they very well could snap this skid.

At the same time, Chandler is fresh off striking out 11 against Toronto. He has a rocket fastball that sits at 98.5 mph, and his low-80s change-up has been a great putaway pitch. For a cold Cubs offense, it's not a great combo!

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