Cubs vs. White Sox Lineup: Swanson is Back, Conforto Stays, Can Rea Limit the Damage?

We expressed some real concern about what this White Sox lineup could do to Jameson Taillon ... and, right on cue, things got ugly.

The Chicago Cubs watched their starter allow eight earned runs on five home runs. Three of the Sox' Top 4 sent one over the wall, which included two from Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami. Meanwhile, the Cubs' offense that tallied 14 hits a day before mustered only five with seven strikeouts against starter Davis Martin.

So, what does today have in store? I expect both offenses to find a rhythm this afternoon with Colin Rea and Erick Fedde on the mound. The question could become, which bullpen has enough in the tank to give their team the series win? Considering all the injuries, that might be a tad concerning for the Cubbues.

Game Info

Who: Chicago Cubs (28-17) at Chicago White Sox (23-22)

Where: Rate Field

When: 1:10 PM CT

Watch: Marquee Sports Network, Chicago Sports Network,

Listen: 104.3 The Score, ESPN 1000

Chicago Cubs Lineup

1. Nico Hoerner, 2B

2. Michael Busch, 1B

3. Alex Bregmna, 3B

4. Ian Happ, LF

5. Seiya Suzuki, RF

6. Michael Conforto, DH

7. Carson Kelly, C

8. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF

9. Dansby Swanson, SS

As expected, Craig Counsell is pivoting back to Carson Kelly after his day off. The catcher had an incredible opening to the Crosstown Classic, being the catalyst for Chicago's offensive outburst with 4 RBIs on the day. Can he pick up where he left off?

Dansby Swanson is also back in the mix for Matt Shaw to fortify the defensive infield. Matt Shaw got the start on Saturday, where he failed to make anything happen at the plate. The only weekend change that remains intact will be Michael Conforto. The veteran moves to DH after a pretty solid performance that included a double and a walk.

All things considered, this Cubs squad should have a much better chance of putting up runs against Erick Fedde this afternoon. They continued to look considerably better at the plate despite yesterday's loss, but the red-hot Davis Martin took care of business.

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Colson Montgomery, SS

5. Chase Meidroth, 2B

6. Andrew Benintendi, DH

7. Edgar Quero, C

8. Tristan Peters, CF

9. Derek Hill, RF

After going with an identical look for Game 2, manager Will Venable has made some small changes. Derek Hill will move to right field in place of Jarred Kelenic, while Edgar Quero will take over for Drew Romo. For what it's worth, both Kelenic and Romo have had their moments in recent games. Romo, in particular, has been a breath of fresh air after Quero's ice-cold start to 2026.

But don't sleep on Derek Hill! He has been the exact kind of veteran you want in the dugout this year. His best moments have come in pinch-hitting situations, but the 30-year-old remains one of the team's more athletic outfielders. He's been very dependable in right field and even has five stolen bases on the season.

Nevertheless, all that really matters for the Sox is that their top of the order has been incredible. Munetaka Murakami, Miguel Vargas, and Colson Montgomery each homered on Saturday and are now the only trio of teammates to have double-digit home runs this year. They can single-handedly give the Sox the Crosstown Classic win this afternoon.

On the Mound ...

May 6, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Colin Rea (53) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Cincinnatti Reds at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Cubs – Colin Rea, RHP

There is certainly a reason to be slightly concerned about this matchup for Colin Rea. He's given up eight runs already this month, which included forking over five to the Atlanta Braves in his last start. Opponents have been able to hit him petty hard, as he does tend to give batters plenty of balls to put into play.

With that said, his ground ball rate sits at a very solid 50.7 percent this season. He's also continued to be very good at reducing his walks thus far. I certainly worry about another home run-heavy day for the Sox after what they did to Jameson Taillon. But Rea does have a pretty deep arsenal of pitches to turn to if things get shaky.

White Sox – Erick Fedde, RHP

The White Sox were hoping to rejuvenate Erick Fedde after signing him this summer, and they've come pretty close. He may not be as dependable as he was during his first stint on the South Side, but Fedde does have a solid 3.77 ERA over his eight games and has been pretty good at limiting his walks. This could be huge against a Cubs team that has been one of the more disciplined at the plate this season.

Regardless, unlike Davis Martin on Saturday, this is a matchup that should work decently well in the Cubs' favor. The scouting report is pretty straightforward for Fedde, who leans heavily on his sweeper and low-90s fastballs. He also doesn't go very deep into games, so the Cubs will likely be seeing the Sox' bullpen during the third time through their lineup.