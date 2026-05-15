Cubs vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 15

The Chicago Cubs close out their road trip with a three-game set against the Chicago White Sox.

The Cubs have lost two of three in Texas and Atlanta so far, scoring just five runs in their last five games. Meanwhile, the White Sox have rattled off five straight wins to get over the .500 mark.

The Cubs have dominated the Crosstown Classic recently, winning five of six against the Sox last season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cubs vs. White Sox on Friday, May 15.

Cubs vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs -1.5 (+113)

White Sox +1.5 (-136)

Moneyline

Cubs -149

White Sox +124

Total

8.5 (Over -106/Under -113)

Cubs vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers

Cubs: Edward Cabrera (3-1, 3.88 ERA)

White Sox: Sean Burke (2-3, 3.68 ERA)

After throwing 11.2 shutout innings to start his Cubs career, Edward Cabrera has now allowed at least three runs in each of his last six outings. That includes a season-high five earned runs in as many innings against the Rangers last time out. The righthander allowed one run on three hits and one walk with two strikeouts in five innings against the White Sox while with the Marlins last season.

Sean Burke showed his highs and lows in his last two starts. He threw six shutout innings against the Padres, but then the Mariners tagged him for six runs in 4.1 innings last time out. The righthander also got beat up by the Cubs last year, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits and five walks in 4.2 innings on May 17.

Cubs vs. White Sox How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 15

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Rate Field

How to Watch (TV): MARQ, CHSN

Cubs record: 28-16

White Sox record: 22-21

Cubs vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Moises Ballesteros UNDER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-109)

Moises Ballesteros had a fantastic start to this season, but the book may have gotten out on the Cubs catcher. He has seen his average drop from .400 on April 24 all the way down to .248.

Ballesteros hasn’t gotten a hit since a 2 for 4 game against the Diamondbacks on May 3. That is an 0 for 23 stretch across eight games for the catcher. He’s just 2 for 43 in his last 13 contests.

Cubs vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

The White Sox are one of the hottest teams in baseball as they welcome their crosstown rivals for a three-game set.

The Sox won their final two games against the Mariners and then swept the Royals to give them a five-game winning streak.

The Cubs lost four in a row prior to salvaging their final game in Atlanta, but they still only scored two runs in the 2-0 win. The Cubs have scored a total of five runs during their 1-4 stretch.

The White Sox are 12-9 at home while the Cubs are 10-11 on the road. I’ll take the Sox as home underdogs tonight.

Pick: White Sox +124

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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