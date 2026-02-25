Three Cubs Stars Set for Spring Debut vs Rockies as Starting Lineup Announced

The Chicago Cubs continue their two-game spring training homestand on Wednesday when they host the Colorado Rockies.

Chicago will host the Rockies at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. mountain time and 2:05 p.m. central time.

The Cubs are coming off a 6-5 win over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. Pitcher Shota Imanaga pitched two innings of shutout baseball in his first start of the spring, showing off some much-improved velocity. Carson Kelly and B.J. Murray each had two hits for the Cubs, with the pair combining to drive in four of Chicago’s six runs. Kelly hit his first home run of the spring.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga throws to the plate in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Sloan Park. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Third baseman Alex Bregman will be in the lineup for the Cubs, batting second and playing third base. Here is a breakdown of the game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies

Time: 1:05 p.m. MT / 2:05 pm CT

Location: Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona

TV/Radio: None

Records: Chicago Cubs: 2-3; Colorado: 3-2

Cubs starting pitcher

RHP Jameson Taillon: 0-0, 0.00 ERA

Taillon is set to make his second start of spring training. He started Chicago's first game of the exhibition season. In that first start, he pitched 1.2 innings, giving up four hits and four runs. He struck out one, walked one and allowed two home runs. It's possible he pitches three innings on Wednesday as he continues his ramp-up.

Cubs batting order

Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

1. 2B Nico Hoerner

2. 3B Alex Bregman

3. LF Ian Happ

4. SS Dansby Swanson

5. CF Pete Crow-Armstrong

6. C Miguel Amaya

7. RF Matt Shaw

8. 1B B.J. Murray

9. DH Chas McCormick

Cubs injuries

LHP Justin Steele: Per MLB.com, he’s on a throwing program as he recovers from last year’s UCL revision surgery. He’s expected to be able to return sometime this season.

Chicago Cubs 2025 exhibition schedule and results

Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

(all times Central and Mountain; Home games in bold at Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz.; SS-designates split squad game; TV and radio designations included. Times subject to change)

Feb. 20 Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 1

Feb. 21 Texas 3, Chicago 2

Feb. 22 at San Francisco 4, Chicago 2

Feb. 23 Chicago 3, Kansas City 2

Feb. 24 Chicago 6, San Diego 5

Feb. 25 vs. Colorado, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

Feb. 26 at Los Angeles Angels, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

Feb. 27 vs. Cleveland, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

Feb. 28 at Los Angeles Dodgers (SS), 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 1 vs. Chicago White Sox, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)

March 2 at Cincinnati, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)

March 3 vs. Italy, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 4 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)

March 5 vs. Arizona, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 6 at San Diego, 7:10 p.m. CT/6:10 p.m. MT

March 7 vs. Athletics (SS), 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 8 vs. San Francisco, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 10 at Texas, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 11 vs. Kansas City (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 12 vs. Seattle, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 13 at Chicago White Sox, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 14 at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 15 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 16 at Cleveland, 8:05 p.m. CT/6:05 p.m. MT

March 17 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 8:05 p.m. CT/6:05 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 18 at Arizona, 3:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT

March 20 at Athletics (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)

March 20 vs. Cincinnati (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 21 at Seattle, 3:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 22 vs. Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m. CT/12:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 23 vs. New York Yankees, 2:05 p.m. CT/12:05 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 24 vs. New York Yankees, 2:05 p.m. CT/12:05 p.m. MT