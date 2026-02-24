Cubs Ace Shota Imanaga’s Velocity Shows Huge Rebound in Spring Debut

The Chicago Cubs took on the San Diego Padres in their fifth spring training game on Tuesday afternoon in Arizona, and a lot of eyeballs were fixated on the beginning of the showdown.

For the first time this spring, Shota Imanaga was making a Cactus League start, the first time he has been on the mound in a game for Chicago since his postseason implosion.

Back on the Cubs after signing the qualifying offer, Craig Counsell inspired hope that the left-hander's late season woes were due to mechanical issues from a hamstring injury he never fully recovered from.

On Tuesday, Imanaga for the first time showed proof that this just may have been the case.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Throwing two innings and allowing three hits -- two of them being due to defense -- with no runs, no walks and a strikeout, the stats were strong enough.

However, it was the velocity that really got folks excited. In the first inning, Imanaga was sitting at roughly 93 mph and even touched 94 mph, a far cry from the sub-91 mph he was averaging after his injury last season.

Imanaga throwing much harder for Cubs

When Imanaga went down with the hamstring last year, he simply was not able to push off the same way he had been prior to the injury. With a pitching profile largely built on a rising 4-seam fastball, this was obviously a massive problem.

Shōta Imanaga with a SIGNIFICANT boost in velocity today. 👀 pic.twitter.com/k1GhKRq75f — Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) February 24, 2026

Chicago's confidence that his dreadful numbers were because of the injury makes a lot of sense given the difference in velocity, but Imanaga looked solid throughout his outing beyond just the speed. Balls were not being hit hard and he looked confident and in command, something which was not the case in September and October.

It might just be safe to say that Imanaga is all the way back, which would be a massive development.

Cubs rotation would receive massive boost from full strength Imanaga

Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Chicago has done a nice job this offseason of not only bringing guys in like Edward Cabrera, but also getting Justin Steele and others back to full health as they prepare for the season with a deeper staff than they have had in years.

Imanaga going back to the 2024 and early 2025 version of himself would be the kind of boost the Cubs could only hope for, but not plan for. The lefty being back at the top of the rotation with his elite command and working through lineups in front of Cabrera, Jameson Taillon, Cade Horton and Matthew Boyd could make for one of the higher ceiling rotations in baseball.

Clearly, Imanaga still has work to do before the season, but Chicago should be very encouraged by what they saw on Tuesday, with still so much time before the season.