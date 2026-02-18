Chicago Cubs Announce Starter for Spring Training Opener vs White Sox

Jameson Taillon will be the starting pitcher for the Chicago Cubs when they open their spring training exhibition slate on Friday against the Chicago White Sox.

Game time is set for 2:05 p.m. central and the game will be broadcast back to Chicago on both Marquee Sports and 104.3 The Score. The Cubs have not announced any other spring training game starting pitchers beyond Friday’s opener.

It’s not clear how long Taillon will pitch. Starting pitchers in their spring debuts typically either have an innings limit or a pitch limit, depending on how far they’re built up. Taillon reported to camp on time and with no limitations after dealing with injuries last season.

Jameson Taillon last season

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Taillon went 11-7 with a 3.68 ERA last season in only 23 starts last season. He began last season on the 15-day injured list with a back strain and returned on April 18. He went on the injured list again on July 4 with a right calf strain and did not return until Aug. 19. He went on the IL on Aug. 28 with a left groin strain and returned on Sept. 10.

With three different IL stints, he struck out 98 and walked 27 in 129.2 innings. He also gave up a .225 opponent batting average. It was his second straight season with at least 10 wins and his third in the last four campaigns. He’s entering the final year of his contract with the Cubs, signed before the 2023 season.

He’s expected to be part of what could be a deep rotation after injuries last season put left-hander Justin Steele, right-hander Shota Imanaga, and right-hander Michael Soroka on the injured list at various times. Steele missed nearly the entire season with elbow surgery.

Steele won’t be ready for the opener, but Taillon and Imanaga are set to be part of the opening day rotation that should include Matthew Boyd, who was an All-Star last year; Cade Horton, who is coming off a solid rookie campaign; and Edward Cabrera, who was added to the rotation in January in a trade that sent three prospects to the Miami Marlins, including No. 1 prospect Owen Caissie.

MORE: Former Top Prospect Owen Caissie Takes Subtle Jab at Cubs After Trade

Behind them, Chicago has Colin Rea, who swung in and out of the rotation when needed last season, and Javier Assad, who missed a considerable part of last season due to an injury.

Former first-round pick Jordan Wicks and former top prospect Ben Brown, now in the bullpen, both have experience starting games for Chicago.

Chicago’s big offensive addition was Alex Bregman, who signed a five-year contract in the offseason to play third base and displace Matt Shaw from his former role as third baseman. He now slides into a utility role.

