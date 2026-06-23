The latest All-Star Game ballot update was released by MLB on Monday, and the results continue to be bewildering for Chicago Cubs fans.

Pete Crow-Armstrong, the freshly-crowned National League Player of the Week for the second time this season, checked in all the way down at No. 14 among NL outfielders with 590,136 votes. Only the top six outfielders in each league move to the next phase, which spans from June 29 to July 2.

Pete Crow-Armstrong among NL outfielders:



16 HR, T-4th

18 SB, T-2nd

.883 OPS, 5th

145 wRC+, 5th

15 OAA, 1st

16 FRV, 1st

4.6 fWAR, 1st

4.6 bWAR, 1st



Absurd for him to be that low. pic.twitter.com/RsfSKYRc3M — Carson Wolf (@TheWrigleyWire) June 22, 2026

Phase 1 of All-Star voting is still underway and lasts through June 25. From there, the top overall vote-getter in each league will earn an automatic All-Star Game starting spot, while the top two at each infield/DH position plus the top six outfielders move on.

Crow-Armstrong, who was both a first-time All-Star and a starter last season, is arguably having a better year in 2026, particularly compared to his fellow outfielders.

Through 77 games, he is slashing .286/.363/.521 (.883 OPS) with 16 home runs and 40 RBI. Both his bWAR and fWAR of 4.6 lead all position players in MLB. He hit for the cycle on June 16.

And all of that is just what he's doing on offense. The 2025 Gold Glover is well on his way to a second defensive honor, leading all NL outfielders in Outs Above Average (15) and Fielding Run Value (16).

Through the same number of games last season, Crow-Armstrong was slashing .273/.310/.567 (.877 OPS) with 21 home runs and 61 RBI.

Though the slug and production are both down a bit this year, Crow-Armstrong has made major strides with his plate discipline and already has just one fewer walk (28) through 77 games than he did through the entire season last year.

So, what's with the voting discrepancy?

At this time last year, the Cubs were soaring. They were 46-31, led the NL Central and were playing at a 97-win pace.

In 2026, they've found themselves at 40-37, in third place in the division and seven games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers. A historic collapse saw a team that was 27-12 on May 8 go just 13-25 since.

The Cubs have played slightly better baseball in the last week, but it's still largely been a disappointment for a team with such high expectations.

Because of that, it isn't much of a mystery that Cubs fans don't have the heart to vote as hard as they did last year. Take lead NL outfield vote-getter Andy Pages, whose Los Angeles Dodgers are an MLB-best 49-29.

The solace for Cubs fans is that each MLB team is required to have one All-Star representative, and that will almost certainly be Crow-Armstrong should he not rise up the ballot in the fan voting phase.

Sign up for our free newsletter to stay up-to-date with all things Chicago Cubs.