Instant Grade: Cubs Add Kevin Gausman in First Major Trade Deadline Move

The Chicago Cubs have finally landed a new starting pitcher.

Less than 24 hours before the MLB trade deadline, the organization has reportedly acquired Kevin Gausman from the Toronto Blue Jays, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. The move comes following weeks of rumors, which connected the organization to nearly every big-name option on the market.

Gausman started to seem more and more like a viable option over the last handful of hours. Both Tarik Skubal and Freddy Peralta – two players who the Cubs were closely tied to – found new homes. To be sure, several other intriguing names remained, but Gausman provided something that few did.

Indeed, the Cubs have landed one of the most experienced starting arms available. Gausman has 14 MLB seasons under his belt, including two All-Star recognitions. He has been incredibly reliable over his career, proving to be a meaningful part of the Blue Jays' epic run one season ago.

As far as playoff experience goes, there weren't many better names available for a Cubs team that has lofty expectations. Gausman appeared in six postseason games in 2025, recording a 2.93 ERA and appearing in two World Series games.

Pitching one day ago, Gausman will now head to Chicago and have a few days off before officially joining the team's rotation. Expectations will undoubtedly be high for the 35-year-old, as the Cubs have their sights set on a convincing playoff run of their own.

With that said, they will also cross their fingers that they can help Gausman return to his typical form. This has been a down year for their former ace, which is why the Cubs were able to land him at a relatively modest price. Gausman holds only a 4.38 over his 23 starts. We have seen him allow a lot of contact this season, as the impact of his typically dominant four-seamer has dropped a little.

Nevertheless, Gausman has remained extremely good at finding the zone and limiting his walks. His chase rate also continues to sit near the top of the league at 34.4 percent. Overall, the veteran will offer a nice change of pace for the Cubs' rotation with his swing-and-miss stuff. He's also been incredibly durable over his career and has a knack for eating innings.

What Did the Cubs Give Up?

Aug 1, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) applauds the fans after being taken out of the game during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Kevin Gausman struggling a bit this season and headed toward free agency, the Chicago Cubs were able to keep the price tag down. They acquired the righty in exchange for prospects Ty Southisene and Brett Bateman, per Jesse Rogers.

Southisene is currently the No. 13 prospect in the Cubs' system, while Batemen sits No. 21, per MLB Pipeline. The former has been in High-A and is only 21 years old. He still has a long way to go before proving himself as an MLB contributor, but the contact hitting is impressive, as are his speed and defensive instincts.

Meanwhile, Bateman is much closer to the bigs at 24 years old and suiting up for Triple-A Iowa. The outfielder is having a great season, hitting .312 with a .851 OPS. Bateman is another position player who isn't known for his power but can make consistent contact and run the bases extremely well.

In other words, it's not like the Cubs walked away giving up nothing in this deal for a rental veteran, but they also could have given up much worse. It's a pretty palatable return for a franchise that is all-in on a true postseason push. Not to mention, it gives them a durable and proven postseason starter while keeping their options open. The Cubs can still very much pursue another starter or multiple high-level bullpen additions over the next handful of hours. T

Instant Grade: B+