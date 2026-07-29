Cubs Trade Rumors: Ramírez Available, Detmers a Top Target? Possible Mets Deal, More

Another week, another fresh batch of MLB trade deadline rumors for fans to stress over before the time finally comes on Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. CT.

It's pretty widely accepted that the Chicago Cubs will be in the running for multiple pitchers at the deadline — the shocking move to designate Jameson Taillon for assignment on Monday only further confirmed the direction the front office is taking next week.

There have been a lot of rumors swirling around the Cubs in these last few days, and it's getting harder to keep track. Let's take a look at what insiders are saying about potential reinforcements coming to the North Side.

Passan: Pedro Ramirez is 'Not Untouchable'

Jul 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Pedro Ramírez (75) hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the tenth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan took to Threads on Monday to offer some insight into fans' burning questions ahead of the deadline.

One fan asked Passan about the Cubs' willingness to trade Pedro Ramirez, to which he replied, "(Ramirez) is not untouchable, nor should he be."

Ramirez is hitting .322 with 14 RBI and a .833 OPS in his first 34 big-league games. He's also been punched out just 15 times in 95 plate appearances, good for a 15.8% strikeout rate. That's sixth-best among rookies with 90 or more PAs.

Needless to say, the 22-year-old infielder has been incredibly impressive at the plate since his debut, and that can only become more intriguing in a potential trade package. It's not like Ramirez has much of a pathway to becoming an everyday starter with the Cubs, and if his value is up now, there's no reason why the Cubs would not be able to get a great, controllable arm for him.

Cubs 'Showing Interest' in Reid Detmers

Jul 17, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Yahoo Sports' national MLB insider Russell Dorsey, both the Cubs and White Sox have 'shown interest' in Los Angeles Angels left-hander Reid Detmers.

Detmers' name has come up more than once alongside the Cubs in the past week, and now multiple sources have confirmed to national outlets that this is the case.

The 27-year-old has a 4.03 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 125 innings pitched with the Angels this season. The numbers don't jump off the page on the surface, but Detmers is pitching in front of a defense with the worst Fielding Run Value (-33) and the third-worst Outs Above Average in MLB (-22). His FIP -- which measures a pitcher's ERA solely on the events he has the most control over (strikeouts, walks, home runs, hit-by-pitches) of 3.36 shows that.

Those underlying numbers should be enough for teams in need of pitching, like the Cubs, to take interest in.

Mets Reportedly Scouting Cubs' Minor Leaguers

May 15, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes (35) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pat Ragazzo, a national MLB writer for Athlon Sports and Baseball America's New York Mets correspondent, reported Tuesday that the Mets have had scouts looking into the Cubs' minor league system, specifically the Double-A Knoxville Smokies.

Heard the Mets have had scouts on the Cubs' minor league system, specifically in Double-A



NYM have pitching that fits the Cubs: Freddy Peralta, Clay Holmes, Brooks Raley, A.J. Minter, Luke Weaver and Huascar Brazobanhttps://t.co/Da8JXG2IAU — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) July 29, 2026

That could very well mean the Cubs have taken interest in adding another pitcher from the Mets' crop of arms after trading for David Peterson last month. Ragazzo mentioned starters Clay Holmes and Freddy Peralta and relievers Brooks Raley, A.J. Minter, Luke Weaver and Huascar Brazoban as possible options.

Among the Cubs' Top 30 prospects currently in Double-A are 3B/SS Jefferson Rojas (No. 2), RHP Brooks Caple (No. 8), catcher Ariel Armas (No. 20), and RHP Luis Martinez-Gomez (No. 23).

It's hard to see the Cubs letting go of Rojas for anyone besides Weaver, who has a 1.93 ERA and 0.83 WHIP in 42 innings for the Mets this year. However, Weaver is only under club control through 2027 and has a pretty hefty salary ($11 million) to take on.

Holmes is a player who has come up as a potential Cubs target. The 33-year-old has been on the IL since May 16 after suffering a right fibula fracture, but he made a scoreless rehab start in front of multiple MLB scouts on Tuesday and is looking to be very close to returning to big-league action.

In nine starts with New York this season, Holmes has a 2.39 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP in 52.2 innings. He's in the second season of a three-year, $38 million deal but can opt out of the final year and become a free agent this offseason. That gives the Mets all the more reason to deal him at the deadline, so it's worth keeping an eye on.

Don't Expect Cubs to Add Bats

Jul 27, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman (3) rounds third base after hitting a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It doesn't really need to be said, but the Cubs' main focus at the deadline is going to be pitching, pitching, pitching.

"The Cubs are not focused on adding an impact hitter at the Aug. 3 trade deadline," wrote The Athletic's Patrick Mooney.

There's no need for one of MLB's most lethal offenses to break up the rhythm it already has going. And now that Alex Bregman, who the Cubs have sorely needed to get going, is doing what was advertised, it's only further solidified the Cubs' deadline focus.

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