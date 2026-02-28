Jaxon Wiggins’ First Spring Outing Was Rough — But the Future Remains Bright

With Spring Training in full effect, the Chicago Cubs are getting a close look at some of their top prospects in the farm system. The organization's top prospect in pitcher Jaxson Wiggins made his spring debut this week.

However, the debut didn’t go as expected.

Jaxson Wiggins struggled in 1.1 innings, striking out three while allowing six hits and four runs. It wasn’t the kind of first impression many hoped to see, and it served as a reminder that he may still need more time in the minor leagues.

Craig Counsell | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The odds of Wiggins finding his way into the rotation this season were always a long shot, but he still profiles as someone who could work his way into the bullpen. His No. 58 ranking in the updated 2026 MLB Top 100 Prospects reflects the upside evaluators continue to see.

The talent and optimism are clearly there for him to develop into a key arm down the line.

One rough spring outing won’t change how the Cubs view Jaxson Wiggins’ long-term ceiling, especially given his raw stuff and strikeout ability. If he makes adjustments over the next few weeks, Chicago could leave camp feeling even better about his progress.

That would keep Wiggins firmly on track to become an important arm for the organization in the long-run.

Where Jaxson Wiggins fits in Chicago’s pitching plans

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell | David Banks-Imagn Images

Figuring out where Wiggins fits isn’t easy, especially with how deep the Cubs' rotation looks this season. The bullpen also projects as a strength, but if Wiggins is going to earn a shot in 2026, that’s likely the path.

The Cubs brought in a lot of bullpen depth in the offseason, signing Jacob Webb, Hunter Harvey, and Phil Maton. However, they still don’t have that long reliever that can go out there and eat some innings in the early goings of games.

This is where Wiggins could make a push for himself, possibly even as a starter, but more likely as that long reliever down the road in the season.

Wiggins won’t be with the Cubs at the start of the season, but a midseason call-up is possible if he keeps performing in the minors. Even a September look could be on the table if his progress continues.

The Chicago Cubs look on during the National Anthem | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

If Wiggins keeps pitching at the level he’s shown in the minors, the Cubs could call him up when the schedule starts to wear down the staff. Injuries and doubleheaders often test pitching depth, and that’s when his opportunity could come.

If he can perform in that role, the Cubs will not only be get a much-needed pitching performance, but they will also be securing the future of the franchise with Wiggins.