3 Big Reasons The Chicago Cubs — And Their Fans — Are Thankful This Thanksgiving

Originating from a feast between the Wampanoug tribe and the settlers of Plymouth, Thanksgiving has been a staple in American history. Beginning in 1621, it became an official holiday thanks to Abraham Lincoln.

Taking place in the fall, it started out as a three-day event. Now, families and friends congregate to celebrate one another. They take the time to give thanks and be grateful for their blessings.

For the Chicago Cubs, this could be one of the best Thanksgivings of the decade. Earning the top NL Wild Card in the 2025 MLB Playoffs, Chicago ended a four-year playoff drought. The previous postseason appearance, in 2020, saw the Cubs get bounced early in the first round.

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2), center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4), left fielder Ian Happ (8) and shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Beyond a playoff run that saw Chicago one win away from advancing to the NL Division Championship, the Cubs have three key reasons to be thankful on this Thanksgiving Day.

1. One of the best (if not the best) defenses

Chicago was the only team to have three players win a National League Golden Glove. The San Francisco Giants had two but failed to qualify for the postseason.

As a team, their fielding percentage of 98.9% was tied for the third-best mark in MLB. The Cubs benefited from a strong defense that committed the third-fewest errors. With 61 recorded mistakes on the field, only the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers had fewer.

Pete Crow-Armstrong and Ian Happ won two of the three NL Golden Gloves for outfielders this year. The Cubs' young center fielder earned his first defensive award after robbing several players of hits from a series of diving catches and other athletic plays.

Happ won his fourth NL Golden Glove in a row. Chicago's left fielder has been named to this award every year since 2022. Second baseman Nico Hoerner won his second in three years, his first coming in 2023.

The Cubs have more than just their excellent defense to be grateful for, though.

2. A world-class farm system to develop talent

Chicago Cubs pitcher Cade Horton | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Look no further than 2025 NL Rookie of the Year nominee Cade Horton. Making his debut in May, the Oklahoma City native won his first five starts, including all four games in May.

Jaxon Wiggins is another young arm that Chicago is high on going forward. Also from Oklahoma, he racked up strikeouts with ease. In 78 innings pitched, Wiggins struck out 97 batters.

Moises Ballesteros hit .298 in 20 games for the Cubs in 2025. The Venezuelan-born catcher and outfielder connected on two home runs and batted in 11 runs. He was called up, just like Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcantara, amid a string of injuries late in the year, including those to Crow-Armstrong, Miguel Amaya, and Kyle Tucker.

A deep farm system of multiple prospects who are major-league ready gives the Cubs a second reason to be thankful.

3. An experienced and winning manager in Craig Counsell

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell | David Banks-Imagn Images

For years, the former Milwaukee Brewers manager tortured the Cubs in the NL Central. Since joining Chicago, he has turned the team around with a pair of winning seasons.

Despite the team not making the MLB Playoffs in his debut season with the Cubs, Counsell got them to the postseason in 2025. With a career winning percentage of 53.3%, Chicago won 92 games. Counsell accomplished that three times with the Brewers, including his final season in Milwaukee in 2023.

Chicago has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Behind a strong defense, a solid farm system, and an even stronger manager, the Cubs may have even more to be grateful for this time next year.