Cubs Top Prospects in 2026 and Where They'll Likely Start Season

The Chicago Cubs are one of the best organizations in baseball at drafting well and developing young talent to eventually use on their roster, with recent examples including Pete Crow-Armstrong, Nico Hoerner, and Cade Horton.

There are two top Cubs prospects right now who seem set to be new additions to that list: catcher Moises Ballesteros and pitcher Jaxon Wiggins.

Wiggins was exceptional in 2025, posting a 2.19 ERA and moving up to Triple-A. And although his spring training performance was nothing to write home about — giving up five earned runs against 17 batters — that's not the reason he won't make the team out of the gate. Chicago's rotation is talented and deep, and until a spot opens up for him, he'll start 2026 in Triple-A.

Jaxon Wiggins | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moises Ballesteros, however, has looked penciled in to make the squad since before spring training began, and it is highly likely that he'll be on the 40-man roster at the start of the campaign — most likely at designated hitter.

The 22-year-old made his debut in 2025 at the DH position, and in the games he played for the Cubs, has batted nearly .300 (.298) while slugging over .470.

With Ballesteros at DH, Seiya Suzuki will fill the empty slot in the outfield, and if Ballesteros looks like he did in 2025 in the majors, Chicago will be set.

designated hitter Moises Ballesteros against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Where other top prospects will land

Chicago's pipeline was depleted to retain the services of starting pitcher Edward Cabrera from the Marlins, so it will be strange not to see Owen Caissie on the field this year after making his debut towards the end of last season. But the prospects that the Cubs still have are ready to continue climbing the ranks.

Ethan Conrad

This will be Conrad's first time taking the field in a professional setting, as the 21-year-old stayed in college until entering the June Amateur Draft. Conrad will likely start in the Rookie League, but after hitting over .360 throughout his NCAA career, seeing him in Single-A would not be far-fetched.

Kevin Alcantara

Kevin Alcantara | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

The Cubs' biggest hole in their roster right now is the lack of depth in the outfield, and if Alcantara can start solidly in Triple-A, he might be able to come off the bench. His spring training hasn't gone well (slashing .154/..214/.231), so he isn't going to be on the 40-man, but a solid start to the year could earn him a spot by the time the All-Star break rolls around.

Jefferson Rojas

At first glance, Rojas would have been thrown into Double or Single-A to start the season after his 2025 struggles, where he batted .236 overall, but under .200 in Double-A. However, his spring training performance, in which he has now hit over .300 in 10 games, secured his spot in Double, if not Triple-A.

Cubs no. 3 overall prospect Jefferson Rojas has had a couple of really nice swings already this spring.



Yesterday he poked a 100.3 single the other way, then today he lined a 108.1 mph RBI single up the middle. pic.twitter.com/dKUDueBSWs — Carson Wolf (@TheWrigleyWire) February 21, 2026

Chicago has baseball's respect for its ability to develop players. Some won't make an impact right away, but their chances are coming as they inch closer and closer to their inevitable roster spot.