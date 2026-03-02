Alex Bregman Touted as Cubs’ Biggest X-Factor This Season

The Chicago Cubs made one of the biggest moves of the offseason by signing third baseman Alex Bregman to complete the infield. The five-year, $175 million deal was designed to bring Bregman to the Cubs with the intention of winning a championship.

The signing of Bregman was even bigger news after losing out on signing outfielder Kyle Tucker in free agency to the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Bregman provides not just offense for the Cubs but also stability and experience, too.

He also adds a steady presence that helps balance a roster built to contend.

Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

As the Cubs head into a season with real World Series aspirations, the spotlight naturally shifts to the players who can swing October. MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds didn’t hesitate when asked about Chicago’s biggest X factor.

Reynolds pointed directly at Bregman. “They brought him in for a reason. He’s doing it already and he’s leading the club; they’re following him around and showing them how to win. He’s been a winner and been on winning teams.”

Bregman's presence is already being felt inside the clubhouse.

“I don’t know how his power will translate to Wrigley,” Reynold said. “Will he have to change his swing? But he’s the guy that if he goes, so will the Cubs. I think he’s going to be steady, be himself and I think because of that, you’re going to know what you’re getting.”

Hot Stove thinks Alex Bregman is the biggest X-factor for the Cubs heading into 2026.



Agree or disagree? pic.twitter.com/lP3m3pJwn1 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 1, 2026

That reliability is the separator.

“I don’t think the Cubs have had that in anybody that they’ve signed as a free agent,” Reynolds said. “We didn’t know what Tucker was going to do. I think Bregman is going to be Bregman, and that’s exactly what you’re going to get.”

If that is right, Chicago’s ceiling rises with Bregman’s consistency. And in a season where expectations are sky high, the Cubs’ October fate may rest squarely on whether their $175 million investment delivers exactly that.

Are the Cubs expecting too much from Alex Bregman?

Bregman was a big signing for the Cubs, but he’s not necessarily the same player he was with the Houston Astros. Bringing him in won’t automatically change Chicago’s playoff outlook for this season.

Still, it helps offset the loss of Tucker to the Dodgers, one of many National League teams vying for a championship. Without adding star talent like Bregman, the Cubs wouldn’t even be in the mix.

That’s exactly why they went after Bregman this offseason.

If he can provide steady production and leadership, he doesn’t need to be a superstar version of himself. Chicago is counting on him to be the reliable force that keeps their championship window open.