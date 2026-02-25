Cubs Star Alex Bregman Reveals Main Reason He Chose to Sign in Chicago

The Chicago Cubs made one of their most significant signings in franchise history when they locked up Alex Bregman on a five-year deal with the highest AAV they have ever awarded.

Bregman's presence in a lineup that found its way back in the playoffs last year following a drought for the team should help Chicago get back to its winning ways and make an even deeper run, and everyone in the Cubs organization is thrilled to have him.

As for Bregman himself, the decision to sign in Chicago was for one reason and one reason only once the financials worked themselves out. He's here to win another World Series.

Alex Bregman | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Bregman believes coming to Cubs gives him chance to win

"First and foremost, they valued what [me and my family] valued," Bregman began when asked why Chicago.

"I think it's a great place that I have a chance to win. I think this ball club is primed and ready, obviously these guys were in the playoffs last year and know what it takes to win. I feel like we have a good opportunity to win a lot of baseball games here and hopefully play some meaningful baseball in October in Wrigley, it'd be awesome."

Alex Bregman on why he chose to sign with the @Cubs:



"I think it's a great place that I have a chance to win. I think this ballclub is primed and ready."



📺 30 Clubs, 30 Camps pic.twitter.com/fjHRNEWQWZ — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 25, 2026

He also spoke about what it's been like to be embraced by the city so quickly and strongly.

"It was super cool," Bregman continued. "My wife and I and our two boys went to Chicago, went to the Blackhawks, the Bulls, the Bears and they welcomed us with open arms right away. We've had a great time in our short month and a half of being a part of this organization."

What Bregman can mean for Cubs this season and beyond

Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Beyond the obvious on-field production, one of the biggest reasons Chicago wanted to bring Bregman in is the fact that he is simply a winning baseball player who knows what it takes in October when the lights are brightest.

As the centerpiece of baseball's most dominant dynasty of the last decade, Bregman has invaluable playoff experience that a team like the Cubs obviously coveted as a young squad trying to take that next step.

He fills a hole both in the lineup and on defense, but also in the clubhouse, and ultimately his presence makes it much more likely for this team to fulfill the very reason he came to Chicago. It should be a special ride ahead, and Bregman is going to be leading the charge.