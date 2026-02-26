Michael Busch Defends Former Cubs Teammate Kyle Tucker

There may be a chorus of concerns raised about one right fielder’s passion for the game of baseball and whether he was worth his contract value, but notable voices are coming out to defend him.

The Dodgers acquired Kyle Tucker from the Cubs on January 21 on a four-year, $240 million deal. The contract includes opt-outs after the second and third years, plus a $64 million signing bonus and $30 million deferred.

Tucker addressed these concerns head-on during his first press conference with LA. He explained that even if a player is struggling in certain areas, they can still make an impact and play an important role on their team.

“Little things like that can add up to a lot of wins throughout the season,” Tucker said. “And some of the stuff might not show up on a scorecard, but guys and guys in [the] clubhouse, in [the] front office, kind of notice little things like that.”

He’s aware of the criticism, but he’s not letting it get to him.

“I just try and, you know, black out noise, anything like that,” Tucker explained. “But I'm fired up… I mean, I've been playing in the playoffs for a while now, so there's nothing that really beats that and the excitement that comes with that. So I'm excited to continue that here.”

Busch defends Tucker dedication

Now, his former teammates are joining the conversation. Michael Busch spoke about Tucker’s dedication in a Wednesday appearance on Foul Territory.

“Tucker was a great teammate, and he was always out there, always working hard, always playing hard, always giving… A tremendous player, but like, a great teammate, he worked hard,” Busch said.

Michael Busch shoots down the reports that questioned Kyle Tucker's passion for the game.



"He was always out there, always working hard, always playing hard. He was a great teammate." pic.twitter.com/OuFtPJ64b2 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 25, 2026

The infielder was asked about the differences between Tucker and a player like Alex Bregman, who the Cubs locked down a week prior to losing Tucker.

“It's hard to say… Obviously, they're two different people, as we all are, like, we all have our own little routines, or our ways to go about our day,” Busch said.

He noted similarities in their styles of play, especially when considering that both Bregman and Tucker spent their developmental years primarily with the Astros.

“They play super hard, but they definitely have their different, you know, ways in doing things in the cage,” Busch explained. “But I don't think for any player that that's, you know, right or wrong. I think everybody kind of grows up and figures out what works the best for them, the ability to perform and the ability to stay on the field. And I think Bregman and Tucker do it at a super high level.”

Feb 11, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Chicago Cubs Alex Bregman (3) and Michael Busch (29) get ready to hit during spring training camp at Sloan Park. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Dodgers front office confidence

It’s not just Tucker’s teammates defending him. Dodgers’ president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman also shared his thoughts on Tucker with Foul Territory TV on Friday, five days before Busch.

“With Tuck, you know, obviously there was some stuff that was written and questions about, you know, how much he likes the game, etc., that as we dug into it, we found to be pretty unfair."

Andrew Friedman feels the concerns surrounding Kyle Tucker's passion for the game were unfairly voiced.



"Some guys will talk trash about it [his approach] if it doesn't line up with what they do instead of appreciating the individualized aspect." pic.twitter.com/finSg36RXP — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 20, 2026

Tucker made two plate appearances versus San Diego in his Dodgers debut, recording a 108.6 mph groundout to second base and a four-pitch walk that helped spur a four-run rally for Los Angeles.