Chicago Cubs Lose 'Trailblazer' Coach To New York Mets
The Chicago Cubs' coaching staff has undergone some changes since their 2025 MLB season concluded.
For one, Alex Smith, who had been with the Cubs since 2015, has left the franchise to become the Detroit Tigers' vice president of baseball strategy. While Smith might not be the most recognizable name for fans, the sentiment around him was that he had a keen eye and attention to detail. And people like that are never ideal to lose.
There have also been several reports about Cubs bench coach Ryan Flaherty being linked to several managerial vacancies across the league. Some of these vacancies that Flaherty has been connected to (such as the Baltimore Orioles) have since been filled by somebody else, but others (like the San Diego Padres) are still searching for their next manager. Therefore, there's still a chance that Flaherty won't be in the Cubs' dugout come 2026.
News broke on November 1 that another coach in the Cubs' organization will now be on the move.
Rachel Folden Leaves Cubs Role to Join New York Mets
Des Moines Register reporter Tommy Birch made a November 1 X post that read, "Rachel Folden announces that she’s joining the New York Mets organization. Folden spent last season as a hitting coach for the @IowaCubs. A true trailblazer for women in baseball."
Folden joined the Cubs' organization in 2019 as a lead hitting lab tech and fourth coach for the Cubs' Arizona Fall League team, the Mesa Solar Sox. Since then, Folden worked her way up the organization and eventually settled in as a hitting coach for the Cubs' Triple-A affiliate.
All indications are that Folden will be sorely missed among the franchise, as several reporters and members of the organization have shared strong messages about her in the wake of this news.
Greg Huss, who is the host of a podcast about everything Cubs-related, made an X post that read, "Massive blow to the Cubs organization. Folden’s fingerprints are everywhere you look here."
Another Cubs podcast host, Caleb Webb, wrote in an X post, "Ah man, this is a big loss of the cubs organization. @rachelfolden25 is one of the best hitting minds for player development in the game. Best of luck, Rachel! Will always root for you! We Are…!"
Others are noting that it's only a matter of time before Folden is on a big league team's coaching staff. While that team seemed likely to be the Cubs, that is no longer the case.
