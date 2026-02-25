Chicago Cubs Opening Day Starting Lineup and Pitcher Prediction

It seems like just yesterday that the World Series was coming to a close with the daunting Dodgers taking home another victory. But the new season is merely a month away, and the team that the Chicago Cubs will field could ultimately be the one to take down the reigning world champions.

There is one game to officially kick off the MLB season on March 25, but the Cubs' kickoff is a home opener against the Washington Nationals the following day. It is a three-day series at Wrigley, and with the Nationals finishing 30-games under .500 last year, Chicago could start off the year 3-0.

But who is likely to take the field at Wrigley for the first pitch of the season?

Cubs left fielder Ian Happ, center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Projected position starters

First: Michael Busch

Second: Nico Hoerner

Third: Alex Bregman

Shortstop: Dansby Swanson

Catcher: Carson Kelly

Left: Ian Happ

Right: Seiya Suzuki

Center: Pete Crow-Armstrong

Designated Hitter: Moisés Ballesteros

There is no denying that the loss of Kyle Tucker is a tough one, as he heavily contributed to the team's 92-win season with 22 home runs and 73 runs batted in. However, Alex Bregman, when healthy, easily replaces that.

With the addition of Bregman and the loss of Tucker, the starters look a little different, as Matt Shaw now takes a seat and Suzuki steps into the field and out of the role of designated hitter, which then gives top prospect Ballesteros a better shot at the majors.

Shaw's way back to a starting role is through the outfield at the moment. He has already been mentioned as a possible option, but it is highly unlikely that he's ready to go with the clock rapidly winding down on the start of their season.

There's no questions who will get the start when it comes to the rest of the players, so we'll just leave it at that.

Projected pitching starter

Last season, it was Shota Imanaga who threw the first ball of the Cubs' season. But after turning into a home run machine in the second half, and then again in the playoffs, it seems unlikely that management will risk their opener on him.

Cade Horton | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Ultimately, it is Cade Horton who immediately comes to mind, and who emerged as one of the best pitchers in the National League after the All-Star Break with over 27 consecutive scoreless innings. An injury kept him out of the postseason, but he is healthy again and ready to lead this pitching staff.

Jed Hoyer and Craig Counsell have plenty of options when the year starts, and if someone wants to bet on an NL team to take down the reigning world champs. It should be the Cubs.